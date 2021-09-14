Pakistani Nationals Caught Invading the United States Before 9/11 Anniversary

MOOERS, NY – U.S. Border Patrol agents in New York apprehended two suspicious men from Pakistan who had illegally entered the United States in early September.

On the evening of September 1, a concerned citizen reported two suspicious men walking on a road near the international border between the United States and Canada. Border Patrol agents located the two men and determined both were citizens of Pakistan who had no legal status to be in or remain in the United States.

Aftab Akbar Hussain (41) had been previously removed from the United States in 2013 by an Immigration Judge. Furthermore, Hussain had been convicted for possession of a Class A controlled substance (Ecstasy) in California and sentenced to two years in jail. He has also been charged with reentry of a previously removed alien in violation of 8 USC 1326.

Illegal reentry is a felony that carries the penalty of a fine and up to two years in prison. Hussain is currently being detained by the Department of Justice and criminally prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of New York.

The second male, age 33, had illegally entered the United States from Canada and was expelled back to Canada. The expulsion was in accordance with the current Title 42 Section 265 guidelines and in the interest of public health to prevent further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York. The nearly 300 miles of border within Swanton Sector is the U.S. Border Patrol's busiest northern border sector for illegal cross-border activity. Citizens reporting suspicious activity is invaluable to the Border Patrol's mission. We welcome community members' information to help keep our nation's borders safe. To report suspicious activity in Swanton Sector, please call 1-800-689-3362.