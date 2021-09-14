CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Petitions to rename two Worcester streets after city heroes go before city council subcommittee next week

By Ana Bottary
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - Officer Manny Familia may soon have a street in Worcester named in his honor. There’s a petition to rename Skyline Drive to Officer Manny Familia Way. Worcester Police Sergeant Anthony Petrone says he chose the street because it was the last road he traveled before he died while trying to save a 14-year-old boy in the water at Green Hill Park in June.

Comments / 4

 

