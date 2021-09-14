La. reports 121 COVID deaths Tuesday, nearly double Monday's single-day toll
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported another 121 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, nearly double the single-day total reported a day earlier. The latest deaths come as the state also reports a lower hospitalization rate in recent weeks, down to 1,612 as of Tuesday. However, that declining number of patients statewide has been accompanied by a heightened death rate, with Louisiana reporting record-breaking, single-day death tolls last month.www.wbrz.com
