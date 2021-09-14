CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Workers Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Will Have To Be Tested Weekly

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after announcing 70 percent of state workers in the executive branch reported they were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Evers administration said it will require those who didn't get a shot to be tested weekly. The policy announced Tuesday requires all executive branch employees, interns, and contractors not vaccinated...

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Wisconsin State
Urban Milwaukee

Nursing Home Workers Resist Vaccines

Hannah Miller, a nursing student and employee of a long-term care facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 — and not voluntarily. “(The vaccine) hasn’t been out long enough to know what long term effects are,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “We...
Tony Evers
Devin Lemahieu
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Board rejects vaccination policy for health department employees

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will not require its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as a term of employment. The move to mandate that the 35-employee and a 10-member contracted contact tracing workforce to receive the vaccination by Nov. 4 — the drop-dead date established by the department’s administration as part of a proposed mandate — was unanimously rejected by the board at its Thursday meeting.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Mobile testing, vaccination clinics for COVID-19 in Madison County this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations: Allen, Boone, Carroll, Clark, Elkhart, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Orange, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vigo and Wells. Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in...
Post-Crescent

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requires COVID-19 testing for state employees who aren't fully vaccinated or haven't reported vaccination status

MADISON - State employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who haven't submitted their vaccination status to Evers administration officials will be subjected to weekly testing, the Department of Administration announced Tuesday. The new requirement was blasted by a Republican legislative leader who suggested he may seek legal...
Proposed Assembly Bill Would Move Wisconsin Elections Commission To Wausau

A new state Assembly bill is proposing to move the Wisconsin Elections Commission from Madison to Wausau. State Rep. Steffen, R-Green Bay, one of eight sponsors for Assembly Bill 511, testified before the Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight at a public hearing on Wednesday. "By having (the Elections Commission...
Judge Denies Attorney General's Request To Remove DNR Chair Whose Term Is Expired

A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post even though his term has ended. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled Friday against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit he brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board.
