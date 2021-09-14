Autonomous Trucking Firm Gatik Raises $85 Million, Expands Operations in AllianceTexas
Send your company’s latest business news to Bianca Montes at [email protected]. California-based Gatik has opened a new autonomous trucking facility at the Mobility Innovation Zone at Fort Worth’s AllianceTexas. The expansion comes after $85 million in Series B funding, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, was raised to scale its fleet of Class 3-6 Autonomous Box Trucks across new markets in North America.www.dmagazine.com
