Autonomous Trucking Firm Gatik Raises $85 Million, Expands Operations in AllianceTexas

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend your company’s latest business news to Bianca Montes at [email protected]. California-based Gatik has opened a new autonomous trucking facility at the Mobility Innovation Zone at Fort Worth’s AllianceTexas. The expansion comes after $85 million in Series B funding, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, was raised to scale its fleet of Class 3-6 Autonomous Box Trucks across new markets in North America.

