'Another World' Review: Stéphane Brizé and Vincent Lindon Reteam for Another Sober, Seething Workplace Drama
In “The Measure of a Man” (2015) and “At War” (2018), director Stéphane Brizé and actor Vincent Lindon dramatized the working-class struggle with a calm reserve that didn’t cool or dilute the films’ rage. In both films, blue-collar workers find their livelihood, their ethics or both compromised by the hard, inhuman priorities of their capitalist overlords, to incrementally soul-scraping effect.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0