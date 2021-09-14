CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Another World' Review: Stéphane Brizé and Vincent Lindon Reteam for Another Sober, Seething Workplace Drama

By Guy Lodge
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “The Measure of a Man” (2015) and “At War” (2018), director Stéphane Brizé and actor Vincent Lindon dramatized the working-class struggle with a calm reserve that didn’t cool or dilute the films’ rage. In both films, blue-collar workers find their livelihood, their ethics or both compromised by the hard, inhuman priorities of their capitalist overlords, to incrementally soul-scraping effect.

