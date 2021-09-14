'Another World' Review: Stéphane Brizé and Vincent Lindon Reteam for Another Sober, Seething Workplace Drama

Work eats our lives. For nine, 10 hours a day — often more — we are either at work, traveling to work or catching up on work at home. Yet, for whatever reason, the process and patina of working life is rarely the subject of cinema. Except in the films of Stéphane Brizé, the French director who has made the workplace his stomping ground. In The Measure Of A Man (2015) Brizé focused on a middle-aged white-collar worker who loses his job and, just as he reaches the end of his tether, gets a job as a security guard where he...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO