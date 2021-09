WEST CHESTER, PA — A national police/community organization has published an endorsement for Beth Ann Rosica for mayor of West Chester borough. The Youth and Police Initiative (YPI) is a program recommended by federal agencies to reduce community tensions between police and youth, particularly in low-income and minority neighborhoods. Their program has been successful in Boston, Philadelphia, New York State and other locations. Rosica has been involved with YPI on a national level. Their statement, in part, says “We enthusiastically endorse her candidacy for mayor as a person who knows how to build strong communities and get things done.”

