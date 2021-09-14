CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Acura TLX Type S Review: SH-AWD’s Time to Shine

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, Acura Type S models were only marginally more sporting than the workaday versions, so as not to infringe on the Type R ideal of all-out performance. But what Acura has done with the 2021 TLX Type S, the first in a reborn line of Type S-badged cars that includes versions of the new MDX SUV and the NSX supercar, moves the needle much closer to Type R territory without sacrificing what makes a Type S approachable and livable.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra: UNCOVERED! (Soon)

We've waited for what seems like an eternity, but it appears Toyota is finally going to let the world see it's all-new, next-generation Tundra full-size pickup. "When?" you ask? Mark your calendars and set your alarms for Sunday, September 19, at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST). Yes, this uber-short...
CARS
Carscoops

This Is How Acura Developed The New NSX Type S

Acura has just released a video detailing the development process of the potent NSX Type S and the various improvements that it has made to the limited-run model. This clip includes an interview with NSX Type S chief engineering and development leader Satoshi Mizukami, who reveals that the team created the car around a ‘performance design’ philosophy. As such, they wanted to create a model with improved performance and complete with a new design that emphasized this performance. Mizukami also says that engineers and designers worked collaboratively during wind tunnel testing to perfect the exterior design.
CARS
Motor1.com

Acura NSX Type S Sold Out In The US In Just 24 Hours

Just a few weeks ago, Acura unveiled the 2022 NSX Type S at Car Week in Monterey, California. Along with a host of cosmetic and performance upgrades, the company stated that it would build just 350 total units with 300 of those cars headed for the US. But if you didn’t already place an order, it’s too late – we can confirm that all are spoken for.
MONTEREY, CA
Carscoops

All 300 American 2022 Acura NSX Type S Order Slots Reserved In 24 Hours

Update, 09/20: Acura confirmed that confirmed orders have surpassed the 300 unit allocation for the U.S. The text has been altered to reflect the confirmation. Although the Acura NSX has had a troubled life, with struggling sales, the excitement when Acura unveiled the swansong Type S was palpable. Sadly, for Americans still interested in buying one, you (probably) can’t.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura Tlx#Acura Mdx#Sh Awd#Awd#Nsx#The Tlx Type S#The Sport And Sport#Bmw#Bimmer#German#Rwd
MotorTrend Magazine

Entry-Level 2022 Subaru WRX Has Odd Dual-Screen Setup

If you saw the new-for-2022 subaru wrx and thought to yourself, "boy, that sure isn't pretty," well, you're not alone. We won't even judge you with scornful, parental-wisdom-type stuff like "it's what's on the inside that counts," either. Because while the new WRX's innards are fine—there is a 271-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, all-wheel drive, and generally nicer interior materials on offer—the sport sedan's cabin styling suffers a big styling miss, at least on entry-level variations.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Acura TLX Owners Are Not Happy With This Model Year

The Acura TLX has always been relatively lackluster for a luxury car. So Acura completely redesigned its midsize sport sedan for the 2021 model year, marking the beginning of its second generation. But the automaker sent the first generation out in style by releasing 360 handbuilt 2020 Acura TLX PMCs.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 BMW 430i Convertible First Test: Mild Child

Do you consider yourself a BMW enthusiast? Y'know, the type to rattle off chassis and engine codes with the same alacrity as you do your own birthdate? If so, this test of the 2021 BMW 430i Convertible model might not be for you. If that's the case, don't worry: We've covered plenty of hot new Bavarians sure to get your straight-six in a sizzle, like the M2 CS and the new M3 and M4.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible First Drive: Rare Air

In an era when a Dodge sedan is quicker in a straight line than a Porsche 911 GT3, it takes a certain chutzpah to name one of your models "Speed." But Bentley carries it off effortlessly, and not just because the Speed moniker was first used to denote faster-than-average Bentley models almost 100 years ago. The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible thus arrives with certain expectations. And it delivers: This handsome Bentley is one of a handful of cars in which the wind will tousle your hair at more than 200 mph.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

How’s Our 2020 Mazda CX-30 Holding Up?

Our long-term 2020 mazda cx-30 is far from the highest-milage vehicle in our long-term fleet, but after nearly a year of schlepping us around town, taking us on road trips, and working as a photo support vehicle, it's starting to show some signs of its age. Although its powertrain remains steadfastly reliable, our compact SUV is starting to show some premature wear and tear after about 13,000 miles.
CARS
Fox News

American-made $171K Acura NSX Type S supercar sold out for 2022

Acura has announced that all 300 of the $171,495 NSX Type S have been sold out following its reveal during Monterey Car Week in August. The automaker would not confirm how quickly the cars were spoken for, but Motor 1 reported that it took less than 24 hours, according to an inside source at Acura.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra Engines: What's the Difference?

When Toyota introduced the all-new second-generation Tundra in 2007, it came with the option of a 4.0L V-6, 4.7L V-8, or 5.7L V-8 engine. Through the years, Toyota shed the lesser engine options, leaving the Tundra with just the big 5.7L V-8. Now, the all-new third-generation 2022 toyota tundra makes a 180-degree turn away from the large-displacement V-8 engine we're used to in favor of a pair of V-6 engines.
CARS
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Desert-Bashing 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Is (Mostly) Better Than Ever

After many years of speculation, months of teasing, loads of spy photos, and even a photo leak or two, the sheets have finally been pulled back from the all-new 2022 toyota tundra. In case there was any doubt that Toyota was serious about the third-generation Tundra, chief engineer Mike Sweers told us, "Every nut and bolt is new. There's not a single part that has been reused."
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Say “Yes!” to a Restomod Chevy Chevelle

Today's car buyer is overwhelmed with an array of choices, from microcars and EVs to luxury imports and gargantuan trucks, and this simple fact can explain why the modern restomod Chevy Chevelle is so prized by hot rodders today. The auto industry wasn't always so diverse (or disposable!); through the 1950s and early part of the 1960s, there were few choices other than different trim levels on full-size cars and workaday trucks. Anything else—a Volkswagen Beetle for instance—was considered the odd man out.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2021 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Review: It Is So Choice

3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 (375hp @ 5800 rpm, 391 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm) Eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive. 18 city / 23 highway / 20 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) 22.4 city, 16.5 highway, 19.8 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km) Base Price: $60,695 US / $80,130 CAN. As Tested: $72,995 US / $85,130...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The 2009 Spyker C8 Is a Rare, Jet-Inspired Supercar That Performs Even Better Than It Looks

Exclusivity in the world of sports cars and luxury automobiles is relative. Porsches and Mercedes seem positively commonplace when compared to Ferraris and Bentleys, but even these series production cars are manufactured in the thousands annually. For drivers seeking something truly rare, a Spyker should fit the bill. The historic Spyker company was founded in 1880 by brothers Jacobus and Hendrik Spijker. The pride of the Netherlands, Spyker enjoyed various successes in automobile and aircraft manufacture until its demise in 1925. Spyker Cars, likewise of Dutch origin, was founded in 1999. The new company’s design philosophy was inspired by the motto...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy