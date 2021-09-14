2021 Acura TLX Type S Review: SH-AWD’s Time to Shine

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...

BUYING CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO