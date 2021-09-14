herzog & de meuron's 'M+' museum is soon to open in hong kong

A living landmark and connection with local heritage. mask architects designed ‘madre natura’, a sustainable development of modular system style development in natural settings. inspired by the work of artist ‘costantino nivola’, they have taken inspiration from the ‘la madre’ sculpture. taking place in sardinia, italy, this project will be a new addition to the orani social, exhibition, and living areas. the design will be an iconic identity as livable and sociable art pieces and architectural structures that will develop a new identity of the city. the studio is the first architecture and design studio in the world to use a steel 3D-printed ‘exoskeleton’ construction system that supports and distributes all the functional elements of the building, using their new solution of construction technique which they called ‘exosteel’.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO