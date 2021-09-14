CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
herzog & de meuron's 'M+' museum is soon to open in hong kong

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe herzog & de meuron-designed ‘M+’ museum in hong kong is soon to open to the public. the project marks asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture. it is located in the city’s west kowloon cultural district, and is set to open to the public on friday, november 12th, 2021. the museum will unveil the opening displays of its pre-eminent collections of visual art, design and architecture, and moving image from hong kong, greater china, asia, and beyond.

The M+ museum is set to open this November

After years of waiting, the M+ art museum has finally announced its grand opening and will officially welcome the public starting November 12! The 65,000sq m venue is designed by renowned Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron – the brilliant minds behind famous structures such as the Beijing National Stadium (aka the Bird's Nest) and Prada's flagship store in Tokyo – in partnership with architecture firms TFP Farrells and Arup.
enigmatic forms by objects of common interest dominate new exhibition in noguchi museum

Noguchi museum collaborates with objects of common interest. the noguchi museum has partnered with objects of common interest to present a collaborative installation titled ‘hard, soft, and all lit up with nowhere to go’. the sculptural pieces by the greece- and new york-based studio —which takes an intuitive approach to object and space making inspired by ‘moments of unfamiliar simplicity’— are scattered within the museum’s garden and the first-floor permanent installation, engaging in an interesting interplay with isamu noguchi’s works. the display is curated by dakin hart and will be available from september 15, 2021 through february 13, 2022.
sou fujimoto creates immersive virtual installation at london design festival 2021

At london design festival 2021, sou fujimoto has collaborated with mixed reality studio tin drum to create an installation that merges real life with a virtual world. the immersive ‘medusa’ invites visitors to put on special headsets and navigate around an organic-shaped structure that morphs and evolves in response to movement.
lacime architects transforms shizikou prison's relics into a cultural destination

‘shizikou’ relics, environmental conservation and extension. lacime architects‘s reconstruction emerges from the ruins of ‘shizikou (lion mouth)’ prison — once one of the three major prisons in the republic of china — preserving the original ambiance of suzhou’s site. what remains today from the structure, is an office building and a section of the prison wall, that over the years, gradually peels its paint, leaving the grey-brick wall exposed.
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Auctioning Off $1 Million Worth of Its Collection

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling more than 200 prints and photographs from its collection in order to raise funds amid a budget shortfall caused by the pandemic. Nearly 220 works will be offered across three sales at Christie’s beginning on September 24, when a tranche of Civil War–era photographs will be offered. Also set for auction are works by artists such as Robert Frank, Roy Lichtenstein, and Frank Stella. Together, the three sales are expected to generate between $900,000 and $1.4 million. Met director Max Hollien told Artnet News that all of the works selected for the present sales are duplicates...
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover Trove of Artifacts at Site of 19th-Century Alabama Tavern

Archaeologists in northwest Alabama have unearthed pottery, glass and nails at the site of an inn and tavern that played a pivotal role in the Civil War. Some of the artifacts predate construction of Pope’s Tavern in the 1830s; others are even older, predating Alabama’s admission as the nation’s 22nd state in 1819, reports Connor Todd for Alabama Public Radio (APR).
jewishaz.com

What happened to all the art that Nazis looted? This Jewish Museum exhibit tells the story of several masterworks.

This article originally appeared on Alma. Great works of art often become so present in our everyday lives — the “Mona Lisa” on a mug, “The Starry Night” on a sweater, Basquiat in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany campaign — that it’s easy to forget how fragile the originals are. These images that populate our collective consciousness all started as a single destructible canvas. But most museums don’t highlight the life these artworks have had as physical objects — often because that history is wrapped up in colonialism and theft.
jerseycityupfront.com

80-foot tall sculpture “Water’s Soul” debuts on Jersey City pier

Spanish artist Jaume Plensa just unveiled his latest public work of art. Lefrak and Simon commissioned Plensa to create “Water’s Soul” — an 80-foot tall sculpture sitting on the edge of the newly constructed Newport Pier. The Newport sculpture is Plensa’s second major, permanent installation in the New York area....
petapixel.com

20-Year Timelapse of the World Trade Center Took 13.3 Million Photos

Earthcam, one of the leaders in long-term timelapse camera systems, has released a new timelapse film that documents the last two decades of the rescue, recovery, and rebuild of New York’s World Trade Center. The September 11 attacks, often simply referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated...
designboom.com

modular prefabricated steel houses in sardinia reference the work of constantino nivola

A living landmark and connection with local heritage. mask architects designed ‘madre natura’, a sustainable development of modular system style development in natural settings. inspired by the work of artist ‘costantino nivola’, they have taken inspiration from the ‘la madre’ sculpture. taking place in sardinia, italy, this project will be a new addition to the orani social, exhibition, and living areas. the design will be an iconic identity as livable and sociable art pieces and architectural structures that will develop a new identity of the city. the studio is the first architecture and design studio in the world to use a steel 3D-printed ‘exoskeleton’ construction system that supports and distributes all the functional elements of the building, using their new solution of construction technique which they called ‘exosteel’.
Colossal

Archaeologists Uncover Children’s Hand and Foot Prints in What’s Thought to Be the Oldest Cave Art To Date

A series of hand and foot impressions uncovered in the Quesang village in the Tibetan Plateau might rewrite the art-historical timeline. According to an article published this month in Science Bulletin, researchers believe the ancient prints were made between 169,000 and 226,000 years ago and appear to be placed intentionally, cementing the notion that they’re the earliest examples of cave art yet to be uncovered.
designboom.com

world's first 3D printed boat beluga set sail during milan design week 2021

The sailing boat goes on its first voyage in milan. manufacturing company caracol and green technology business nextchem bring to life beluga, the world’s first 3D printed sailing boat. produced in one piece with recycled materials, the prototype presented officially at milan design week 2021 introduces an immersive experience into the world of large-scale 3D printing and in the possibilities that material upcycling offers.
Only In New Jersey

There’s A Chocolate Museum In New Jersey And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

If there’s one thing a majority of people can agree on, it’s that chocolate is an absolutely delicious treat. It’s just such a perfect food! So that’s why when heard of a chocolate museum in New Jersey, we were immediately interested. Of course, it isn’t exactly a museum — but it does offer a sweet […] The post There’s A Chocolate Museum In New Jersey And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
designboom.com

abandoned agricultural construction turns into earthy minimalist residence in rural portugal

Within the rural countryside of estremoz, portugal, architecture studio joão cepeda has transformed an abandoned agricultural construction into a minimalist residence. the torrid sun, the blue sky, and the gusty winds in the wild vegetation frame the ambiance setting. meanwhile, a partly preserved ancient stone wall built by hand characterizes the project and acts as an element of remembrance.
marketresearchtelecast.com

PHOTOS: A set of ritual tools found in Egypt on the site of an ancient temple

A group of Egyptian archaeologists unearthed a collection of ritual objects used during religious ceremonies at the site of an ancient temple in Kafr el Sheikh governorate, located north of the capital Cairo, reported this Saturday the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on its Facebook account. “It is one of...
