herzog & de meuron's 'M+' museum is soon to open in hong kong
The herzog & de meuron-designed ‘M+’ museum in hong kong is soon to open to the public. the project marks asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture. it is located in the city’s west kowloon cultural district, and is set to open to the public on friday, november 12th, 2021. the museum will unveil the opening displays of its pre-eminent collections of visual art, design and architecture, and moving image from hong kong, greater china, asia, and beyond.www.designboom.com
