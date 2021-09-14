CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certified Lover Girl: Meet Drake’s Cover Girl, Hayley Karrina [Photos]

By Zuliesuivie
rnbphilly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake reveals Certified Lover Girl. Drake takes to IG and posts a picture of himself with a woman that many speculated was Johanna Leia. Meet Drake’s “Big Booty Ting”, Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]. Welp, guess we were wrong. The mysterious woman in the picture is Hayley Karrina. She and Drake both...

rnbphilly.com

HOT 97

Fans Shocked After Drake’s Mystery ‘Certified Lover Girl’ Reveals Herself Online

The Certified Lover Girl has revealed herself. We previously reported that Drake posted multiple unused photos that he took for his Certified Lover Boy album promo. The rapper shared a picture via Instagram and fans assumed Drake was officially off the market. In the flick, you can see a model with her arms wrapped around Drake’s neck, with her head resting on Drake’s shoulder. Fans assumed it was Johanna Leia, who has previously been linked with Drake. Leia is the mother of a high school basketball player, Amari Bailey. He also plays alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's Mom Pens Another "Certified Lover Boy" Inspired Poem

Will Drake deliver or nah? Whether you hate him or you love him, chances are you'll be checking out Certified Lover Boy when it drops this Friday. The rapper has been drumming up hype for this project for over a year after releasing "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk. The delays in its release have only built up further anticipation. And while fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Drake, it seems that no one is as excited as his mother.
EW.com

Drake's Certified Lover Boy sounds a little too familiar

The rapper's new album is like watching the eighth season of a sitcom and growing hyper-aware of all the recycled jokes and actors' laugh lines. At the end of "March 14," the grand finale of his plus-sized 2018 album Scorpion, Drake appeared on the verge of finally growing up. The revelations shared there about his hidden son, whose existence first became public amid a nasty and still-ongoing beef with Kanye West and Pusha T, cast the Canadian superstar in a whole new light. He'd repeatedly tangled with his personal demons on record, including the emotional fallout of his parents' divorce. Yet the lyrical mix of shame, pride, and promise expressed here suggested that October's Very Own was about to transition from overgrown boyhood into manhood by way of fatherhood.
BC Heights

Drake Fails to Redeem Himself on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, was sure to be his finest album yet. But among dreary beats and lyrics full of overdone bragging, it quickly became clear that there would be no “wow” factor on the album. Despite 21 songs and 15 featured artists, the album fell short of being a masterpiece.
Drake
GoldDerby

Drake is ‘Way 2 Sexy’ for this music video as ‘Certified Lover Boy’ drops [WATCH]

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” was released on Friday, September 3, after he delayed it for months due to injury. And with it comes a new music video for “Way 2 Sexy,” one of the sprawling 21 tracks from the album, which clocks in at just over 86 minutes in length. The tongue-in-cheek video features Future and Young Thug. Watch it above. The song samples Right Said Fred‘s 1991 single “I’m Too Sexy,” and the video opens with an ’80s-style workout video — cue the pelvic thrusts! Drake also gets swole “Popeye”-style in an animated segment, shows up on romance novel covers,...
The Independent

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out-streamed Kanye West’s Donda in three days

Drake’s new music album Certified Lover Boy has out-streamed Kanye West’s album Donda.According to Alpha Data, a music business intelligence platform that provides chart analytics, Drake’s album out-streamed Donda’s entire first week in just three days.West’s album was surprise-released on 29 August, while Drake released his on Friday 3 September.From the date of its release up until Sunday 5 September, Certified Lover Boy was streamed over 430 million times in the US, while Donda clocked in 423 million streams in its first eight days of release.Certified Lover Boy currently ranks second in its history for the biggest streaming debut,...
Daily Trojan

Drake hits back at haters with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

As billboards popped up unexpectedly across the country, it meant one thing: Drake was finally back. “Certified Lover Boy,” his first studio album since the release of “Scorpion” in 2018, comes at a time when he’s still one of the hottest names in the music industry. With this album, Drake addresses his beef with Kanye West, delivers hits that get stuck in your head and fires back at rappers envious of his success.
at40.com

Drake Unveils Six Alternate 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Covers

Drake had a lot on his mind when he was thinking about his artwork for Certified Lover Boy. On Monday (September 13), the hip-hop heavyweight shared a number of alternate covers for the chart-topping album and there's certainly a variety of aesthetics. While one of the covers sees him with a woman holding onto him in a photo shot by Luis Mora, another cover sees Theo Skudra design him in a NOCTA football jersey with a rose in his mouth. Meanwhile, a separate cover shows a woman’s lipstick kiss, courtesy of a mystery artist, while Milo Manara's submission features an illustration of a woman sucking a lollipop. There's also a cover with the campaign's logo, courtesy of Ribbon Sketch.
Harvard Crimson

'Certified Lover Boy’ Review: Unironic Drake is Boring

On Sep. 3, 2021, Champagne Papi (Drake) released his long-awaited sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy,” which he has been working on since 2019. According to Drake, the record is a sort of tongue-in-cheek inversion of his polarizing reputation as a “certified lover boy,” intended to flip the narrative to get back at the haters. It does just the opposite; however, actually reinforcing Drake’s self-professed “toxic masculinity” in a way that detrimentally holds him back from growth.
NME

Drake shares further ‘Certified Lover Boy’ artwork and album covers

Drake has shared a selection of artwork, including a number of alternate album covers, to accompany his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The Toronto rapper released the record on September 3, which has since gone on to top the album charts in both the UK and the US. Posting on...
Drake’s Producer Explains R. Kelly’s Credit On ‘Certified Lover Boy’

You might be wondering why the disgraced singer R. Kelly is credited on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy especially given the federal charges he is currently facing in Brooklyn involving alleged sexual assault with minors. However, the Toronto rapper’s producer is clearing the air on why Kelly is on Certified Lover Boy.
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week in just over a year. Certified Lover Boy accumulated 613,000 equivalent album units, of which 562,000 accounted for streaming, equaling a staggering 743.67 million on-demand streams, with 28.84 million coming from video on-demand streams. Only one album has achieved a higher streaming total in a single week, and it was 745.92 million by Drake’s last album Scorpion.
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
dancingastronaut.com

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ unsurprisingly dominates charts

It’s been quite a while since there was a record like Certified Lover Boy. In fact, Drake has completely swept the Top 14 tracks on the Billboard Streaming Songs, with all 21 tracks from his record sitting in the Top 24. “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug sits at No. 1, while “Girls Wants Girls” featuring Lil Baby lands at No. 2, “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott is No. 3, “Champagne Poetry” No. 4, and “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat stands at No. 5. The only placements that Drake does not hold within the Top 24 are No. 15, No. 21, and No. 22.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Remains At #1 On Billboard Top 200

In the lead up to Drake's much anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, we saw a series of delays and release dates being pushed back, a torn ACL and right before the project's actual release, a widely-publicized feud with Donda rapper Kanye West. There was debate as to whether or not CLB would perform as well as Donda and if any of West's attempts at derailing The Six God (adding him to a group chat with Pusha T or leaking Drake's Toronto address on Instagram) would have any affect.
