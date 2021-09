Big banks get most of the attention, but credit unions have been growing during the pandemic, too, especially the behemoth that is Navy Federal Credit Union. It has assets totaling $149 billion, triple the size of the second-largest credit union in the U.S., State Employees’ Credit Union. In the past five years, it has opened 50 new branches for a total of 346 worldwide.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO