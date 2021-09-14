CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Have farmers sold enough grain, analyst asks

By Ray Grabanski
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has happened in the past 13 months, with prices moving from $3.07 corn futures to the $7.76 high May 13, 2021. Soybeans moved from $8.70 on August 7, 2020, to $16.60 on May 13, 2021, and HRS wheat moved from $4.95 on 8/7/20 to $9.54 on 8/13/21. Essentially,...

wisfarmer.com

No impact on supply chain from recent JBS fire

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. The Labor Day holiday led to a smaller weekly cattle...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end mixed, hogs lower as equity markets slump

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mixed on Monday as late-session bargain buying only partly offset pressure from adequate cattle supplies and global economic concerns that threatened to blunt demand for beef. "The cattle market can't seem to catch a break. Boxed beef has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls to near 1-week low on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to approach a one-week low, as a better-than-expected crop condition report eased expectations of lower yields after recent adverse weather. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Kazakhstan raises grain harvest forecast, cuts export outlook

ALMATY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan raised its forecast for its grains harvest this year while cutting its export forecast, senior officials said at a government meeting on Tuesday. The country sees the harvest at 16 million tonnes of grains, up from a forecast last month of 15.3 million, and...
AGRICULTURE
State
Minnesota State
Agriculture Online

Corn eases as harvest, exports weigh

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased for a fourth session on Tuesday as an improved crop rating and an advancing harvest in the United States created supply pressure, while a dollar rally and lingering storm disruption cooled export sentiment. Wheat tracked corn lower but soybeans ticked up, steadying...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents, soy up 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen weaker for third day in a row, with most-active soft red winter wheat contract hitting a one-week low overnight, on technical selling and concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract noted at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 2 cents at $6.98-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 1 cent lower at $6.99 while MGEX December spring wheat was last off 1-3/4 cents at $8.92-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn falling on seasonal harvest pressure as more farmers are expected to roll their combines through fields in the next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that U.S. corn harvest was 10% complete as of Sept 19, matching market expectations. The five-year average is 9%. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight, and last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.20-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firming on light round of bargain buying after sinking to their lowest in nearly three months. Strength in crude oil market adds support. * Most-active soybean futures contract bottomed out at $12.60-1/4 during the overnight trading session, its lowest since June 25. * November soybeans were last up 3-3/4 cents at $12.75-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Stock Market Losses Leave Markets Unsupported

Livestock futures have regained minimal support throughout Monday despite strong pressure in stock prices and financial and commodity markets. Selling pressure slowed within the last hour of trade Monday, allowing limited price support to trickle back into live cattle and feeder cattle futures. Livestock markets, like most other commodity markets...
AGRICULTURE
#Weather Forecasts#Soybeans#Drought#G E#The Pro Ag#Ranked#Top Producer Magazine#Agweb Com
Agriculture Online

Ukraine winter grain sowing 17% complete -ministry

KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 1.32 million hectares of winter grains for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 20 or 17% of the expected area of 7.84 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The area will include 6.68 million hectares of winter wheat, 1.02...
AGRICULTURE
Arkansas Business

Big Farm Subsidies Surge Is Crisis-Driven, Industry Says

Trade war repercussions with China and Trump administration spending to keep farmers solvent in a commodities price crash propelled federal farm subsidy payments in Arkansas to a record $828 million in 2019. The total for 2019, the latest year for which full data is available, nearly doubled the $441 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases as harvest progresses, soybeans firm

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased for a fourth session on Tuesday as harvest progressed in the United States, pressuring supplies, while a rallying dollar and lingering storm disruption cooled export sentiment. Wheat tracked corn lower on outside market pressure, while soybeans firmed after a near three-month low...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Yield optimism is high with XtremeAg team

Harvest is underway for the XtremeAg team and Kelly, Matt, and Kevin are all very optimistic about the ROI of this year’s crops. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. It is hard to comprehend that at this point in September we can...
AGRICULTURE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Winter grain sowing in Ukraine reaches 17% of total area: Ministry of Agriculture

KIEV, Sep 21 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s winter grain planting for harvest in 2022 totaled 1.32 million hectares as of September 20, or 17% of the planned area of ​​7.84 million hectares, reported Tuesday the Ministry of Agriculture. The total area will include 6.68 million hectares of winter wheat and 1.02...
AGRICULTURE
pontiacdailyleader.com

Bump in beef sales to China expected to continue

Substantial growth of U.S. beef exports to China this year could be the start of a new, long-term trend rather than just a flash in the pan, according to a Rabobank report. U.S. beef sales to China increased more than 1,000% in volume and value ($622.5 million) the first half of the year. And the market shows no signs of slowing, according to Don Close, senior vice president of RaboResearch and Animal Protein.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Down; Soybeans Up

Corn is 6 to 7 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 5 cents higher and wheat is 8 to 13 cents lower. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Tuesday with soft spread action and trade showing range-bound action as we look to see how outside markets hold up and how harvest progresses short term. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas costs seeing a pullback Tuesday as demand rebounds a bit to start the week. South America will continue with early full season corn planting and little weather concerns there so far.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Higher feed costs driving tighter margins for dairy producers

USDA’s milk production report estimated August milk production to be 1.1% higher than a year ago. This is the first time the growth in milk production has been below 2% since March. Milk cow numbers have declined for three consecutive months. August cow numbers declined 19,000 from July and 29,000...
AGRICULTURE
Arkansas Business

Agriculture Sector Received $35.1B in COVID Aid

The U.S. agriculture sector received an estimated $35.1 billion in COVID-19-related relief in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farm operations received $29.5 billion, or 84% of that total, according to the 2021 Farm Income Forecast: September Update, while farm households received $5.6 billion, 16%. Congress passed six...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Will price support hold, analyst asks

The next question the market needs to answer is, “Will support at the Sept. USDA report low hold?”. So far it has, as the market formed an upside reversal after the Sept. 10 report and rallied nicely in corn and soybeans, despite the report being quite bearish – both for U.S. and world numbers.
