Have farmers sold enough grain, analyst asks

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen weaker for third day in a row, with most-active soft red winter wheat contract hitting a one-week low overnight, on technical selling and concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract noted at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 2 cents at $6.98-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 1 cent lower at $6.99 while MGEX December spring wheat was last off 1-3/4 cents at $8.92-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn falling on seasonal harvest pressure as more farmers are expected to roll their combines through fields in the next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that U.S. corn harvest was 10% complete as of Sept 19, matching market expectations. The five-year average is 9%. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight, and last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.20-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firming on light round of bargain buying after sinking to their lowest in nearly three months. Strength in crude oil market adds support. * Most-active soybean futures contract bottomed out at $12.60-1/4 during the overnight trading session, its lowest since June 25. * November soybeans were last up 3-3/4 cents at $12.75-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO