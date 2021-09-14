CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deflecting the Blame: How Corporations Get Us to Look the Other Way

By Jim Motavalli
Cover picture for the articleCampaigns to put the onus on consumers go back a long way and are remarkably effective. "Big Oil Wants You to Blame Yourself," proclaimed the New York Times on September 5. The story is about the master spin exercise by which the industry deflected blame for climate change and heaped it instead on the backs of individual consumers. In other words, it's about what you do to reduce your carbon footprint, not about the much larger contribution of major oil companies.

#Big Oil#Exercise#Oil Companies#The New York Times
