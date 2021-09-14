CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Squirrels; More Trouble Than They Are Cute, So Don’t Feed Them, Says Maine ‘Critter Guy’

By Cori
Q106.5
Q106.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I bought my house, 12 years ago, I couldn't help but notice just how many squirrels seem to inhabit the trees in my back yard. When the leaves fell in the fall, and you could really see their comings and goings; it looked like the "Squirrel Olympics" back there. They'd leap from the thinnest of branches, balance skillfully on the edge of the roof and slide down tree trunks with ease.

q1065.fm

Comments / 1

Cynthia Powers
6d ago

I feed a few squirrels and chipmunks and wild birds ,we get quite the party going on raiding the feeders,shelled peanuts, walnuts and almonds get expensive but they gotta eat too.

Reply
2
Related
Q106.5

First Day of Fall Tomorrow, Leaves Are Changing Color

Today is the last day of summer, therefore the first day of fall is tomorrow. And soon it'll be one of those times in Maine that make those from away jealous. Fall colors are coming. Yes there is a lot of attention on leaves changing already, but we don't need to be in too much of a hurry, do we?
LIFESTYLE
Q106.5

Maine Woods Makes Travel Channel’s List of ‘Most Haunted Forests’

Nature isn't the only thing amongst the trees in this haunted forest in Maine, says Travel Channel. There's plenty of ghost stories and folklore that are set in the Maine woods. Unexplained disappearances, mysterious beasts, and even contact with extraterrestrials. According to a list put together by Travel Channel, Maine is home to a particularly frightening stand of trees. Making their list of "11 Haunted Forests" is Randolph Forest in Randolph, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

A New Hiking Trail Near Katahdin Will Have Its Debut This Weekend

So... you love to hike in Maine. I've been fortunate enough to have seen a good chunk of our wonderful country, and I always tell anyone who will listen, that we live in one of the most gorgeous spots anywhere. Sure, maybe we don't have some of the giant mountains that other states have, but who cares?
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s 2021 Fall Turkey Hunting Season Underway

After youth hunters got a jump start on the season over the weekend, the fall turkey hunt opens to all Monday. The fall turkey hunt is underway in Maine. Monday, September 30, marked the start to the 48-day season. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season. The daily bag limit is two wild turkeys per-day in most Wildlife Management Districts. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6, 10-13, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q106.5

Is There A Good Reason For Mainers To Hunt A Skunk?

I completely support Maine's hunters on every level. Except for the ones that break the rules and make a bad name for everyone else. But I'm an avid fisherman and love the outdoors. So go out and hunt whatever your heart desires, as often as possible. But I have to...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

It’s Probably Time To Upgrade Your Old Cloth Masks From Last Year

Since we're all heading back indoors for the winter... I say it like it was a lifetime ago, but I remember at the very beginning of the pandemic, my wife started making tons of masks for us. If for no other reason that there was literally nothing else to do during lockdown. We drank beer, watched the news, and made masks. That was about it for weeks.
APPAREL
Q106.5

2021 Maine Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day This Saturday

Youth hunters can get a jump start on the spring turkey hunting season this weekend. Saturday, September 18, is Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in special youth hunting days. Daily bag limits still apply, which is two wild turkeys per-day in most Wildlife Management Districts. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6, 10-13, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Critters#Soffets
Q106.5

Q106.5 Listeners Tell Me Where To Go…For Pepperoni Pizza

We can all not agree on something, and totally get along. Monday is Pepperoni Pizza Day, and when I read it yesterday afternoon, I popped onto the Q106.5 Facebook page and asked Where to go. And no fights broke out. And we got dozens and dozens of suggestions. Even an invite from Omaha, Nebraska. Long way to go for a slice, but who knows. I am not ruling it out..
RESTAURANTS
Q106.5

How to Swap Maine Any-Deer Permits For A Different District

Did you get picked for an any-deer permit? If you're looking to trade it for a different WMD, here's what to do. Another big deer season is quickly approaching. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued 153,910 any-deer permits for the upcoming deer season. The number of permits is up 44,020 from last year when 109,890 permits were issued. 68,145 permits were issued in 2019. The winners are posted here.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Man Proves Hiking Is No Obstacle For Him And His Wheelchair

Some years ago, I had a fairly serious leg injury where I tore away part of my calf muscle. Thankfully, it didn't require surgery, but it's never been quite the same since. But, it's not extremely bothersome. But if I hike in the woods for more than a couple of miles, I will barely be able to walk for a couple of days afterward.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Broadway Dysart’s Restaurant Forced To Close Mondays & Tuesdays

It seems everywhere you turn right now, businesses are having a hard time keeping staff, for any number of reasons. Whether it's because the business closed for an extended period during the first part of the pandemic and folks moved on, or they left their line of work altogether to try something different.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Q106.5

How Hunters Can Keep ‘Chronic Wasting Disease’ Out of Maine

Maine's deer population is still free of a fatal nervous system disease. Hunters need to do their part to keep it this way. Here's how. As more hunters begin to head into the woods for deer seasons in Maine and around the country, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is getting the word out about Chronic Wasting Disease.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Mainers May Be At Higher Risk Than Normal For A Twister Today

'Maine' and 'tornadoes' aren't words in the same sentence very often. A quick Google search reveals that in a normal year, Maine sees an average of two, count those again, two... tornadoes every year. Those we do get average between 0 and 1 on the Fujita scale. so compared to the F4's and F5's they see out in the mid-west, ours seem more like a stiff breeze.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2021 Better Year For Potatoes in Maine

How do you like your potato? Baked? Boiled? Home Fried? French Fried? Mashed? Yes!. One of Maine’s greatest products is the simple potato. And the hard-working potato-growing farmers in ‘The County’ are feeling optimistic. Sorry to bring up last year, but not only did the crops wither from the heat and drought but with so many restaurants closed, bushels and bushels that were produced ended up being given away.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

20 Maine News Stories that Have Shocked Us Since the Year 2000

Some news stories just stick with you, either because of their horrific details or because the circumstances seem too fantastic to believe. In the past 21 years, I've covered a lot of news stories in Maine, from the happy and hopeful, to the dark and deadly. Unfortunately, it's usually the latter form of news that we carry with us. Those stories impact your soul, touch your emotions, and make the hair on the back of your neck stand up on end. It took some time, but I found 20 stories that will make you nod your head and say, 'I remember this one.'
POLITICS
Q106.5

2021 ‘Fright At Fort’ at Fort Knox Has Been Canceled

An annual spooky attraction will not be taking place this year, due to COVID-19. For the second year in a row Fright at the Fort at Fort Knox in Prospect has been canceled. The announcement was made Monday, September 13, on Facebook. The Friends of Fort Knox say they the current COVID-19 environment is cause for postponing the event again this year.
PROSPECT, ME
Q106.5

2021 Maine Any-Deer Permit Drawing Results

Hunters going into the 2021 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. It's going to be another big season for any-deer permits. The 2021 Maine any-deer permit drawing was be held Friday, September 10. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

New Free Smartphone App Will Send Mainers On Scavenger Hunts

Remember a few years ago, everyone was playing Pokemon Go? It swept the nation in no time, way before COVID ruined everything and people needed reasons to get out and do things. In fact, Pokemon may have even experienced a slight resurgence during COVID, because what the heck else were we gonna do?
CELL PHONES
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy