Squirrels; More Trouble Than They Are Cute, So Don’t Feed Them, Says Maine ‘Critter Guy’
When I bought my house, 12 years ago, I couldn't help but notice just how many squirrels seem to inhabit the trees in my back yard. When the leaves fell in the fall, and you could really see their comings and goings; it looked like the "Squirrel Olympics" back there. They'd leap from the thinnest of branches, balance skillfully on the edge of the roof and slide down tree trunks with ease.q1065.fm
Comments / 1