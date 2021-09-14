Volusia County sheriff's deputy is Local Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy James Royce got emotional as families placed white roses next to photos of missing children at a ceremony in Tallahassee on Monday. The other time Royce got emotional was in February when he rescued a missing 13-year-old Oak Hill girl. The teen had plans to go to a local motel with an Orlando man she met online and a determined Royce searched several motels until he found the girl with Tyler Thompson, 22, he said in a telephone interview on Monday afternoon.www.news-journalonline.com
