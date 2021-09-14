CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County sheriff's deputy is Local Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolusia County Sheriff’s Deputy James Royce got emotional as families placed white roses next to photos of missing children at a ceremony in Tallahassee on Monday. The other time Royce got emotional was in February when he rescued a missing 13-year-old Oak Hill girl. The teen had plans to go to a local motel with an Orlando man she met online and a determined Royce searched several motels until he found the girl with Tyler Thompson, 22, he said in a telephone interview on Monday afternoon.

www.news-journalonline.com

Comments / 1

NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
IN THIS ARTICLE
