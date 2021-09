It was an epic high school football game on Friday night in Erie as the EP Panthers and Rockridge Rockets engaged in a game that was simply…awesome. It was a game that truly no one deserved to lose but the Panthers were ahead as the final horn sounded and took a 50-48 win over the Rockets. It was a back and forth affair and most observers would have never guessed that the two teams would combine to put up 98 points.

ERIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO