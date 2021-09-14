Lady Indians Host Home Run Derby & Hit-A-Thon

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 7-2 win, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the highest total by a player who spent at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs. In the second game, Perez struck out against Anthony Gose, a former outfielder who returned to the majors after a five-year absence as a hard-throwing reliever.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO