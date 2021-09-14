Lady Indians Host Home Run Derby & Hit-A-Thon
The Vidalia Lady Indians Softball team will host a hit-a-thon and homerun derby fundraiser on Saturday, September 18th, beginning at 10:00 AM. Come out and watch the Lady Indians showcase their hitting skills at the VHS Softball Field. You can support the Lady Indians by pledging a “per foot rate” for the longest hit (Ex. Pledge 10 cents per foot x 250 ft Homerun =$25) or pledge a flat rate and be there to cheer on your favorite Lady Indian softball player. To support the Lady Indians, contact any softball player or coach. (Courtesy of Vidalia High School)southeastgeorgiatoday.com
