Lady Indians Host Home Run Derby & Hit-A-Thon

By Bob Roberts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vidalia Lady Indians Softball team will host a hit-a-thon and homerun derby fundraiser on Saturday, September 18th, beginning at 10:00 AM. Come out and watch the Lady Indians showcase their hitting skills at the VHS Softball Field. You can support the Lady Indians by pledging a “per foot rate” for the longest hit (Ex. Pledge 10 cents per foot x 250 ft Homerun =$25) or pledge a flat rate and be there to cheer on your favorite Lady Indian softball player. To support the Lady Indians, contact any softball player or coach. (Courtesy of Vidalia High School)

