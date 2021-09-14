Natrona Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21
Natrona absorbed a tough loss to Cheyenne East at home last week so this week was a game of atonement against the Laramie Plainsmen. Luke Spencer was the #1 star of the game for the Mustangs with first-half touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards. He also returned an interception 81 yards for a score in the 2nd half so that was a productive night for him on the gridiron. NC, at 2-1 will take on cross-town rival Kelly Walsh in the Oil Bowl on Friday,k2radio.com
Comments / 0