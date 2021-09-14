CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona, WY

Natrona Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21

By Frank Gambino
 7 days ago
Natrona absorbed a tough loss to Cheyenne East at home last week so this week was a game of atonement against the Laramie Plainsmen. Luke Spencer was the #1 star of the game for the Mustangs with first-half touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards. He also returned an interception 81 yards for a score in the 2nd half so that was a productive night for him on the gridiron. NC, at 2-1 will take on cross-town rival Kelly Walsh in the Oil Bowl on Friday,

Natrona Gallops Past Kelly Walsh in 57th Oil Bowl

The 57th annual Oil Bowl was on Friday night at a packed house at Natrona County High School as Kelly Walsh made the short trip across Casper for the game. NC had a 14 point lead in the first half and the big play was a 70-yard return for a touchdown off a blocked punt by Wyatt Powell.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
KW’s Haily Kalus Wins 4A Golf Title, NC’s Sophie Spiva 4th

The 4A girl's state high school golf tournament was in Jackson over the weekend and it went down to the final hole with Kelly Walsh's Haily Kalus winning the state title by a single stroke over Gabi Wright from Sheridan. Kalus carded a first-round 84 so she was 4 strokes off the pace starting the 2nd round on Saturday. Kalus ended being the only player in the 2nd round to shoot under 80 as she posted a 78 for a 162 total. Wright shot 83 on the final day and finished with 163. A year ago, Kalus took 4th place at the 4A state tournament. The Kelly Walsh team took 2nd place behind Sheridan thanks to Madie Griffin and Carli Kalus finishing in a tie for 9th.
CASPER, WY
The College Rodeo Season is Underway!

The 2021 college rodeo season kicked off over the weekend with the annual Shawn Dubie Memorial at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. The University of Wyoming men's team set a school record with 945 points as Garrett Uptain won the saddle bronc and Donny Profitt took first in the bareback. LCCC had a strong rodeo too as William Girard took first in the steer wrestling with Chance Derner winning the tie-down roping and the all-around thanks to 1st place finish in the team roping with Chasyn Ystaas.
CHEYENNE, WY
LOOK: Natrona County Rolls Kelly Walsh In Oil Bowl

Kelly Walsh narrowly avoided a shut-out in losing to Natrona County High School in the Oil Bowl Friday night with a late touchdown. NCHS won the cross-town rivalry handidly with a score of 42-7. Here are some photos from Friday night's game. Natrona County Rolls Kelly Walsh In Oil Bowl.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Kelly Walsh Vs. Rock Springs Football 9-10-21

Rock Springs was the #1 ranked team in 4A again last week and played like the #1 ranked team as they dismantled Kelly Walsh 52-0 on Friday night, Rock Springs quarterback Brock Bider could do no wrong as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more. The Tiger...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Pokes’ news & notes

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his doctor warned him he could develop cold sores when he's under stress. After Saturday's wild escape job in DeKalb, Wyoming's head coach thinks he can already feel another one coming on. "If you can see right here, I've been under quite a bit of...
LARAMIE, WY
Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Volleyball 9-9-21

It was the first round of the battle of Casper volleyball on Thursday night as Natrona County played host to Kelly Walsh. Both teams were in the Gillette tournament over the weekend and KW took 2nd place in that deal while NC won 3 out of 5 matches. On Thursday...
CASPER, WY
Chief Nation Cross Country Meet 9-11-21

The cross country season moved along with the gigantic Chief Nation meet in Ethete on Saturday afternoon. Over 500 junior varsity of varsity runners took part in the event on a course that will be used for the state meet that will be on October 23rd. The girl's winner was...
NATRONA, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

