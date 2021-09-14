Natrona Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21

The 4A girl's state high school golf tournament was in Jackson over the weekend and it went down to the final hole with Kelly Walsh's Haily Kalus winning the state title by a single stroke over Gabi Wright from Sheridan. Kalus carded a first-round 84 so she was 4 strokes off the pace starting the 2nd round on Saturday. Kalus ended being the only player in the 2nd round to shoot under 80 as she posted a 78 for a 162 total. Wright shot 83 on the final day and finished with 163. A year ago, Kalus took 4th place at the 4A state tournament. The Kelly Walsh team took 2nd place behind Sheridan thanks to Madie Griffin and Carli Kalus finishing in a tie for 9th.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO