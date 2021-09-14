You’re Missing Out on the 2020 Kia Cadenza Entry-Level Luxury Sedan
The 2020 Kia Cadenza isn’t the most popular entry-level luxury sedan on the road — but that might just be part of its appeal. Discontinued after a redesign, the 2020 model year is the only one of its kind, with updates to the styling, features, and technology, without having a market flooded with similar models within the same generation. If having a somewhat less common entry-level luxury sedan isn’t enough, the 2020 Kia Cadenza has plenty more to offer to get your attention.www.motorbiscuit.com
