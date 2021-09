Scout Ventures and the state government have come together to raise a new fund to make investments in spinoffs from the U.S. Department of Defense and the national labs. The $55 million fund includes an undisclosed amount from the New Mexico State Investment Council, Auctus Investment Group and others, according to an announcement from the venture capital firm. The fund is focusing on ventures coming from veterans of the military, the intelligence community and government research labs, of which New Mexico has several.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO