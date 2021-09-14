Urinary Incontinence Products Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market was valued at USD 822.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The study covers EEG devices, a typically noninvasive electrophysiological monitoring system designed to record electrical activity of the brain. This electrical activity is measured over a period of time, and abnormalities are studied to diagnose the patient's condition. EEG is generally used to diagnose epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathies, coma, depth of anesthesia, tumors, stroke and other focal brain disorders. But innovations in Electroencephalography such as wearable EEG by new company Cogwear LLC provide wearable EEG looking like headband applicable in sports, gym and majorly in healthcare as it is useful in studying team work, trust within individual, communication and brain reaction to situation and also detects anxiety and depression among younger generation. The Society for Neuroscience estimated that approximately 38% of the European region experiencing neurological disorders costing an average of around USD 902.43 billion every year which require brain study to understand an individual and deliver proper treatment this will improve the demand of Electroencephalography in the respective regional market.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO