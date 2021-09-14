CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

AHA News: Thanks to CPR and AEDs, Air Travelers Have Higher-Than-Average Survival Rates From Cardiac Arrest

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

AHA News: Thanks to CPR and AEDs, Air Travelers Have Higher-Than-Average Survival Rates From Cardiac Arrest. TUESDAY, Sept. 14, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- It is estimated that thousands of air travelers around the world have a cardiac arrest each year, with nearly a quarter of those occurring on a plane, according to new research that points to the success of CPR and AEDs in keeping survival rates higher than the national average.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Health
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Aha#Aed#Emergency Medicine#Air Travelers#Ems
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy