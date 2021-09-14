CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Off-Highway Charge Air Cooler Market To Undergo Decisive Technological Advancements

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-Highway Charge Air Cooler Market Forecast and CAGR. According to research the off-highway charge air cooler market is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth between 6% and 8% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031. Increased demand for components and parts to manage the intake air temperature in conventional vehicles has stemmed from the automobile industry's considerable strides toward more strict pollution laws and fuel consumption.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Technological Advancements To Be A Cornerstone Of Compression Therapy Devices Market In The Next Decade (US$ 3,232.3 Million)

The Compression Therapy Devices Market will witness a CAGR of 5.2% by reaching US$ 3,232.3 Million from 2021. The new-fangled healthcare electronic technologies like 3D printing, GPS tracking, and wearable biometric devices are being tested concerning clinical use. Cutting-edge technology is expected to be one of the driving forces in the healthcare industry in the subsequent decade.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Technological Advancements to Add Prodigious Growth to Vessel Mooring System Market

The shipping industry has witnessed many advancements that have made vessels safer and have maximized the ships and boats' shelf life. The vessel mooring system is one of the methods that have transformed the working of the vessel industry. Hence, this factor, among other beneficial aspects, is turning out to be a growth multiplier for the global vessel mooring system market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Animation Production Market Set to Ride the Wave of Technological Advancement

ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled "Global Animation Production Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026". The report on the Animation Production Market offers an elaborate assessment of key growth trends and drivers, recent developments in the market, the competitive ecosystem, and opportunity and challenges analysis. Segments in the report are created by product type and application.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Digestive Enzymes Market Survey Report: Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market | insightSLICE

The Worldwide Digestive Enzymes Market by insightSLICE covers verified data to abide by the market improvement rate, market standards, influences, restrains, future based benefit, and income during the 2021-2031 forecast period. The Worldwide Digestive Enzymes Market comprises information collected from various organic and aide sources. This data has been okayed and approved by the business investigators, subsequently giving critical bits of knowledge to the analysts, examiners, administrators, and other industry experts.This sequenced collection of data further aides in understanding business sector patterns, applications, facts, and approaching market difficulties.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air International#Engine Efficiency#Automobile#Fuel Economy#North American#Dana Inc#Banco Products Ltd#Marelli Holdings Co Ltd#Borgwarner Inc#T Rad Co Ltd#Radicon Co Ltd
atlantanews.net

Nanotechnology Market by Solutions & Services - 2028 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Emergen Research

The Global Nanotechnology Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Cooling Fabrics Market Trends, Growth, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cooling Fabrics Market landscape.The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cooling Fabrics Market. The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Cooling Fabrics Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Market May Set Epic Growth Story with IBM, Genpact, Vee Technologies

The Latest Released Finance & Accounting Outsourcing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Finance & Accounting Outsourcing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Finance & Accounting Outsourcing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sutherland Global Services, IBM, Genpact, Vee Technologies & Datamatics.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Heavy Construction Equipment Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | AB Volvo, Rockland, Liebherr

The latest independent research document on Heavy Construction Equipment examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Heavy Construction Equipment study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Heavy Construction Equipment market report advocates analysis of Caterpillar Inc., AB Volvo, Rockland, Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco, Terex Corporation, Liugong Dressta Machinery & Caterpillar Inc.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Off-Grid Energy Storage Market May See a Big Move | Aquion Energy, Toshiba, LG Chem

The Latest Released Off-Grid Energy Storage market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Off-Grid Energy Storage market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Off-Grid Energy Storage market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Redflow Limited, China Aviation Lithium Battery, Aquion Energy, Toshiba, LG Chem, Qinous, Tesla Motors, NEC Energy Solutions & Green Charge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

High Fiber Food Market To See Stunning Growth | Cargill, Hodgson Mill, Kellogg

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of High Fiber Food Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the High Fiber Food market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Financial Close Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | FloQast, Prophix, Tagetik

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Financial Close Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Financial Close Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Staffing Software Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Nowsta, Oorwin.com, Recruiterflow

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Staffing Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Staffing Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Rebel Yell

Dried Grapes Market To Embrace Technological Advancements Between 2020 to 2030

The report titled “Dried Grapes Market” offers a primary overview of the Dried Grapes industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Dried Grapes market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Dried Grapes industry.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Surface Vision And Inspection Market Is Booming Worldwide | Ametek, Panasonic, Basler

Latest released the research study on Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Surface Vision And Inspection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Surface Vision And Inspection. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ametek (United States), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), FLIR Systems (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Basler (Germany), National Instruments (United States).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy