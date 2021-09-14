The Off-Highway Charge Air Cooler Market To Undergo Decisive Technological Advancements

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO