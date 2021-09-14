CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

The global Connected automotive infotainment system is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Kraft Paper Market Size Worth To Reach USD 22.38 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Increasing demand for recycled paper bags and kraft paper over polyethylene for carrying and packaging products at supermarkets and malls such as food products is expected to open up a range of lucrative opportunities for growth of companies operating in the market. In addition, rising preference for materials that are compliant with green regulations suggested by FDA is boosting demand for kraft paper and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026. Driver Override Systems refer to the smart pedal and brake override systems. It is a smart technology that is made up of sensors that recognize the mixed signals and electric malfunctions of the vehicle that are related to the fuel pedal and brake pedal. In cases where the accelerator or brake pedal is activated, it observes and eliminates the activation of the accelerator and thus stops the vehicle in a safe manner. This helps in avoiding any severe accidents and thus helps the driver in maneuvering the vehicle safely. Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world. However, lack of awareness about the Driver Override Systems amongst the minds of the customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through 2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market was valued at USD 15.99 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 68.97 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.32%.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market was valued at USD 15.99 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 68.97 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.32%. ACC refers to a technology that enables the provision of assistance to the driver to control the vehicle in the motorway. The system is able to successfully take control over the accelerator, brake and engine and aids in the maintenance of time-gap with the car ahead. The vehicle control is able to collect information from the on-board sensors which are of many types such as laser, radar, LiDAR, or other multiple sensors. It is known by various names including dynamic control. The Increasing number of automotive accidents globally is one of the drivers for the growth of the ACC market. Another key factor for the increase in the size of the market through the forecasted period is the rising number of initiatives being undertaken by governments globally in order to improve the fuel efficiency of the cars as well as improve the safety attributes of the vehicles. ACC refers to an intelligent form of cruise monitoring that allows the cars to speed up and slow down automatically in order to keep up with the pace of the traffic ahead. ACC is also called as autonomous, active, intelligent and radar control. Regardless of what it is called, it`s becoming an increasingly common feature in new cars globally. ACC works with a sensor that is mounted within the front part of the car that constantly keeps on scanning the road ahead for other cars. The major advantages of ACC come into play during long journeys on wide-open roads like motorways, as well as on busier roads with a lot of traffic.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panasonic Corporation#Infotainment#Usd#Smartphone#Reports And Data#Google Maps#Nokia#Location Based Services#Genivi Linux#Qnx#Apollo Lake#Ti#J5#Tda2x#I Mx6#Cagr#Suv#Sdl#Carplay#Android Auto
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cisco Jasper, ATandT, Microsoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Automotive Connected Infotainment System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Dystrophin Market To Reach USD 13.02 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 47% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dystrophin Market was valued at 0.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 47% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Google
atlantanews.net

Cheese Ingredients Market to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients Market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

The global mountain bike size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

The global mountain bike size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving revenue growth are rising focus on development of more durable and sturdy bikes, rising preference for bike sports, increasing preference for adventure tourism, and increasing number of individuals focusing on improving physical health and fitness. Mountain bikes are types of bicycles that are particularly designed for riding on rocky and uneven terrain. Mountain bikes or bicycles are mainly ridden off-road, on mountain trails, single tracks, and other uneven and unchartered paths.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Connected Car Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during Reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026

The global connected car is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Vehicle Electrification Market Size - Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026 Research Report

The global vehicle electrification is forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The edifice for the growth of the is enhanced vehicle efficiency and performance due to its electrification. The positive impact on the functioning of vehicles has resulted in the growing acceptance of the technology among the users. As a result of the positive impact of electrification on the performance of vehicles, an increasing number of players are introducing new models of electric vehicles like Toyota is planning to launch Toyota BEV range by 2025. Such initiatives by players are propelling the growth of the. Furthermore, the governments of different nations are providing continuous support for vehicle electrification. As an instance, under federal tax incentives, Internal Revenue Code [IRC] §30D plug-in electric vehicles are entitled to a credit of USD 2,500 to USD 7,500 per vehicle, as per the vehicle's battery capacity. Such support by government of different nations have a positive impact on the overall growth of the.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cast Elastomers Market Applications, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The detailed market intelligence report on the Cast Elastomers Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Cast Elastomers Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cast Elastomers Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cast Elastomers Market landscape.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Long Steel Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Structural steel products...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Tank Insulation Market Suppliers, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Tank Insulation Industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Tank Insulation market's historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report. The report throws light on the competitive landscape of the global Tank Insulation market and systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the principal strategies & initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion and growth in the near future. Some of the key business growth strategies include partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and joint ventures.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

BTX Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global BTX industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The Global BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy