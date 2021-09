Improvement. That was the word of the week for the Hinton Comets after last week's victory on the road in Walters. A victory that came even though they struggled with protecting the ball and blocking for extra point attempts. But according to Head Coach Grant Potter, "(the)Kids are working really hard and have been so fun to coach. Looking forward to trying to get better every week". And that is…

