How technology is changing the face of international finance

Technology is at the forefront of practically every industry in the world. From automation to web design, art to high fashion, the latest technical innovations are helping to drive the business forward and increase revenue. The international finance sector is no different. Recent research shows that banks and private investors are increasingly looking at technology to help streamline their practices and get the most out of the market. This article breaks down some of the key areas that technology is helping to change in international finance and offers some conclusions about where the industry will go next.