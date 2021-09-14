CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader to Leader Featuring Carter Groome, CHISL, CFCHE, CEO of First Health Advisory

Cover picture for the articleIn this podcast, Carter Groome talks with Russ about the crucial need for action on cybersecurity both from the private sector and in public policy. Groome reveals why he strongly advocates for government incentives to increase cyber resilience in healthcare, the most critical component of our national infrastructure. Find out why medical devices present peculiar security risks, and why Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are stepping up to executive decision-making roles across the industry.

