Leader to Leader Featuring Carter Groome, CHISL, CFCHE, CEO of First Health Advisory

In this podcast, Russ talks with Dr. Sean Kelly about his work on the CHIME Opioid Task Force, and why the task force is more important than ever as the pandemic increases addiction triggers and overdoses. Kelly also talks about the crucial role of digital identity in a rapidly changing healthcare world, then gives a backstage look at what it’s like to be part of the medical team for the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

BASEBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO