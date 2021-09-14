CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Data in Healthcare Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Cisco, Cerner Corporation, Dell, SAP

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data in Healthcare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data in Healthcare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Demand, Share and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Forecast to 2028. The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Hunter's Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook To Reach USD 44.91 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Indonesia Milk Powder Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Import & Export, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Indonesia remains one of the most diverse regions in economic growth, changing food consumption preferences and relative availability of resources. Indonesia has been experiencing up surge in demand for dairy milk powder products. Apart from that, domestic milk powder consumption per capita and sales have been growing steadily. In Indonesia, milk powder products are considered a convenient way to stay healthy, and demand for perceived milk powder has grown in recent years. Due to the rising number of middle-class consumers, higher household incomes and increasing health consciousness among Indonesian consumers have consumed more and more whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. According to Renub Research, Indonesia Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 1.36 Billion by 2026.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Service Virtualization Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chatbot for Banking Market Next Big Thing | PayPal, Amazon Lex, WeChat

The latest report released on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Chatbot for Banking Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the COVID-19 Outbreak- Chatbot for Banking Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Chatbot for Banking Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Google, Kasisto, LivePerson, Apple, Alipay, WeChat, LiveChat, PayPal, Amazon Lex & IBM Watson etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sleeping Aids Market Size Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2023 | Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) investments till 2029.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Long Steel Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Structural steel products...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Money Transfer Agencies Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants MoneyGram International, TransferWise, Finablr, Ria Financial Services

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Money Transfer Agencies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Western Union Holdings Inc, TransferWise Ltd., Finablr, MoneyGram International, Inc, Ria Financial Services, Xoom Corporation, Remitly Inc., WorldRemit Ltd, SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES & Azimo Limited etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Surface Vision And Inspection Market Is Booming Worldwide | Ametek, Panasonic, Basler

Latest released the research study on Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Surface Vision And Inspection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Surface Vision And Inspection. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ametek (United States), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), FLIR Systems (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Basler (Germany), National Instruments (United States).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

In-Situ Hybridization Market Size, Segmentation, Global Research (2021-2028) | Emergen Research

Global In-Situ Hybridization Market Forecast to 2028. The latest report titled 'Global In-Situ Hybridization Market,' published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global In-Situ Hybridization industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the In-Situ Hybridization market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Low power wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 to USD 25.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M, lesser power consumption, lesser technology cost, increasing demand for connectivity in various industries, rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings, and emergence of smart and intelligent devices are some of the driving factors of the market.
MARKETS

