Kevin Shook’s tenure as Kewanee’s fire chief has lasted just over five years, but in that time he has left his mark on the department and on the city. “During his tenure, Chief Shook was instrumental in ensuring that the department was properly equipped, securing Lucas devices (a mechanical chest compression device for performing CPR), new ambulances, power cots and other equipment critical to the safety of our community and the surrounding area,” City Manager Gary Bradley wrote in a news release announcing Shook’s retirement.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO