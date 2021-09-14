CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cloud Data Security Software Market to Develop New Growth Story | TitanHQ, Google, ManagedMethods, TrendMicro

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Data Security Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Data Security Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Jonas Software, Trawex, Winsar

Latest survey on Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Hotel and Hospitality Management Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Oracle, Infor, Protel hotelsoftware, Sabre, ASSD, Delta Software, Intertec Systems, Jonas Software, Trawex, Winsar, Savannah GA & ?Hotel and Hospitality Management SoftwareMarket Scope and Market Breakdown.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market May Set New Growth Story with Brainlab, Stryker, Koninklijke Philips

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

A new kind of software is required for secure cloud digitization, says Okera

Complications relating to data security and privacy are escalating as organizations shift operations to the cloud. The problems become exacerbated because as organizations introduce layers of infrastructure, they face regulatory hurdles, according to one a startup that’s set out to tackle this very issue with something of a turnkey security and privacy operating system, specifically for those in the midst of digital transformation.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Kids Toys Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Lego, Bandai Namco, Fisher-Price

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Kids Toys Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Kids Toys market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Managedmethods#Advance Market Analytics#Ibm#Amazon Web Services#Trendmicro Inc#Rsa Security Llc#Broadcom Inc#Mcafee Inc#Ciphercloud Inc#Thales Group#Vmware Inc#Dell Corporation#Ponemon Institute#Cloud Identity#Cloud Email Security#Bfsi#Telecom#Media Entertainment
cuereport.com

CCaaS Software Market 2021 with Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2026

The Global CCaaS Software Market Research Report is a comprehensive coverage of drivers, trends, analysis, opportunities, and restraints of the landscape. The study aims to offer a key in-road for potential investors to understand the growth opportunities, and potential challenges in the market. In order to do so, the CCaaS Software market report includes growth, size, share, historical progression, future projections, and cost, revenue, and value chain analysis. The report will cover competitive challenges in the global landscape with a keen eye on prevailing market strategies, growth stories, leading products, geographies, and more.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Salesforce, ServiceMax, Microsoft, GoMoCha

Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Field Service Scheduling and Management (FSM) Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IFS, Microsoft, GoMoCha, ServiceMax, Salesforce, Oracle, ClickSoftware, Praxedo, Ducont, Arris, SAP, MSI Data, WorkWave, Mobile Reach.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Bio Jet Fuel Market May Set Epic Growth with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Neste Oil, SkyNRG

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Bio Jet Fuel Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bio Jet Fuel market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Software
atlantanews.net

Cloud Business Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with QuickBooks, Microsoft, SAP, Google

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud Business Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud Business Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Indoor LED Display Market May Set New Growth Story | Daktronics, Barco, Mitsubishi Electric

The latest study released on the Global Indoor LED Display Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Indoor LED Display market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Google Cloud rolls out new storage products for better data protection

Google Cloud on Thursday introduced two new storage products, as well as an expansion of its Cloud Storage offering, to offer more resiliency and protection for customer data. The new services are Filestore Enterprise and Backup for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Cloud Storage is being updated to let users select the regions of their choice for dual-region buckets. Google is also offering a new 15-minute Recovery Point Objective (RPO) in Cloud Storage.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
atlantanews.net

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | CloudLogix, Openbravo, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software

2020-2025 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Manhattan Associates, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Demand Management Inc., Infor, Oracle Corporation, Dell Boomi, Anaplan, CloudLogix, E2open, Openbravo, SAP SE, HighJump, Accenture, Descartes Systems Group, Kinaxis, Logility, TECSYS & GT Nexus.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Activated Coal Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Fujian Yuanli, Ningxia Huahui, Calgon

The Latest Released Activated Coal market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Activated Coal market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Activated Coal market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as KURARY, Fujian Xinsen, Xbow Carbon, Fujian Yuanli, Ningxia Huahui, Calgon, Cabot(Norit), OSAKA GAS(Jacobi), Shanxi Xinhua, CECA SA, TaiXi Coal Group, Jiangsu Zhuxi, Shanxi Huaqing, Shanghai XingChang, MWV & Jianou Zhixing.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Robotics Advisory Service Market May Set New Growth Story | Hit Robot, CloudMinds, Amazon Robotics, Google, Huawei

Latest released Worldwide Robotics Advisory Service Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Plastic Adhesives Market Business Scenario, Future Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Plastic Adhesives Market landscape.The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Plastic Adhesives Market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Heavy Construction Equipment Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | AB Volvo, Rockland, Liebherr

The latest independent research document on Heavy Construction Equipment examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Heavy Construction Equipment study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Heavy Construction Equipment market report advocates analysis of Caterpillar Inc., AB Volvo, Rockland, Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco, Terex Corporation, Liugong Dressta Machinery & Caterpillar Inc.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Critical Care Ventilators Market May Set New Growth Story | Breas Medical, CareFusion, ResMed, Medtronic

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Critical Care Ventilators Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Critical Care Ventilators Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CareFusion Corp, ResMed, Breas Medical AB, Medtronic, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical & VYAIRE etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Critical Care Ventilators for the foreseeable future.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Chatbot for Banking Market Next Big Thing | PayPal, Amazon Lex, WeChat

The latest report released on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Chatbot for Banking Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the COVID-19 Outbreak- Chatbot for Banking Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Chatbot for Banking Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Google, Kasisto, LivePerson, Apple, Alipay, WeChat, LiveChat, PayPal, Amazon Lex & IBM Watson etc.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy