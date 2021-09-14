CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Smart Transportation Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Alstom, Cisco System, General Electric, Kapsch

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Smart Transportation Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Transportation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

High Fiber Food Market To See Stunning Growth | Cargill, Hodgson Mill, Kellogg

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of High Fiber Food Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the High Fiber Food market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric#Alstom#Cisco System#Advance Market Analytics#Ibm#Lg Cns#Conduent Inc#Hitachi#The European Commission#Cef#Type Lrb#Application#Transportation Mode Lrb#Pestel#Market Entropy#Patent Trademark Analysis#Peer Group Analysis#Manufacturers Company#Chapter 8 9
atlantanews.net

Plastic Adhesives Market Business Scenario, Future Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Plastic Adhesives Market landscape.The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Plastic Adhesives Market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Indoor LED Display Market May Set New Growth Story | Daktronics, Barco, Mitsubishi Electric

The latest study released on the Global Indoor LED Display Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Indoor LED Display market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants H&M, Hanesbrands, L Brands, RALPH LAUREN

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Sleepwear and Loungewear market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Activated Coal Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Fujian Yuanli, Ningxia Huahui, Calgon

The Latest Released Activated Coal market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Activated Coal market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Activated Coal market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as KURARY, Fujian Xinsen, Xbow Carbon, Fujian Yuanli, Ningxia Huahui, Calgon, Cabot(Norit), OSAKA GAS(Jacobi), Shanxi Xinhua, CECA SA, TaiXi Coal Group, Jiangsu Zhuxi, Shanxi Huaqing, Shanghai XingChang, MWV & Jianou Zhixing.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
atlantanews.net

Paperboard Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 262.60 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Healthcare Workforce Management System Market May Set New Growth Story | Infor, Oracle, GE Healthcare

The latest independent research document on Healthcare Workforce Management System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Healthcare Workforce Management System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Healthcare Workforce Management System market report advocates analysis of Kronos, Infor, Oracle, GE Healthcare (Api Healthcare), McKesson, Allocate Software, SAP, Cornerstone Ondemand, Workday & Timeware.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sleeping Aids Market Size Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2023 | Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) investments till 2029.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Indonesia Milk Powder Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Import & Export, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Indonesia remains one of the most diverse regions in economic growth, changing food consumption preferences and relative availability of resources. Indonesia has been experiencing up surge in demand for dairy milk powder products. Apart from that, domestic milk powder consumption per capita and sales have been growing steadily. In Indonesia, milk powder products are considered a convenient way to stay healthy, and demand for perceived milk powder has grown in recent years. Due to the rising number of middle-class consumers, higher household incomes and increasing health consciousness among Indonesian consumers have consumed more and more whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. According to Renub Research, Indonesia Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 1.36 Billion by 2026.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Organs-on-Chips Market Growth, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure. Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Satellite Transponder Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Satellite Transponder Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8%, from USD 20.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 24.5 Billion in 2027. The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected timeline. Growth and demand for KU and KA band services that diminished weather disruptions have also contributed to the growth of the market. KU band is majorly used for data, video, and voice communications.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Luxury Watches for Women Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Bulgari, Union Glashütte, Cartier, Patek Philippe

The latest survey report released by HTF MI on Global Luxury Watches for Women Market helps in identifying and tracking major & emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making and create effective strategies to gain edge over competition. Some of the players surveyed in research coverage of Luxury Watches for Women market study are Audemars Piguet, Glashütte Original, Girard-Perregaux, Richemont Group, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Union Glashütte, Patek Philippe SA, Choprad, A. Lange and Söhne, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Tiffany and Co., Lange and Söhne, Cartier, The total Swatch Group, LVMH Group, Rolex, Piaget & Breguet.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy