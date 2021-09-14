CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

 7 days ago

The report on the global Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market published by Reports and Data provides an in-depth assessment of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs market including recent technological and product advancements, market drivers, challenges, current and emerging trends, opportunities, threats, risks, strategic developments, and other key features. The report comprises 100+ pages and covers comprehensive assessment of market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, growth rate, industrial chain analysis, regional analysis, and top companies. It also provides strategic recommendations to formulate investment strategies and provides insights for new entrants.

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
Indonesia Milk Powder Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Import & Export, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Indonesia remains one of the most diverse regions in economic growth, changing food consumption preferences and relative availability of resources. Indonesia has been experiencing up surge in demand for dairy milk powder products. Apart from that, domestic milk powder consumption per capita and sales have been growing steadily. In Indonesia, milk powder products are considered a convenient way to stay healthy, and demand for perceived milk powder has grown in recent years. Due to the rising number of middle-class consumers, higher household incomes and increasing health consciousness among Indonesian consumers have consumed more and more whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. According to Renub Research, Indonesia Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 1.36 Billion by 2026.
Fiber Cement Market Future Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Fiber Cement Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Fiber Cement Market landscape.
Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2028

The Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 7.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.75 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. New and improved technologies, government financial support, large - scale application area, rapid low - cost product development and easy custom product development are the main drivers intended to drive the automotive additive manufacturing market.
1-Decene Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global 1-Decene Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
WiFi as a Service Market projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.8%

According to a new market research report "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the WiFi as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, ease of WiFi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting, and quick deployment of networks and end-to-end value chain visibility offered to organizations are factors fueling the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe.
The Next 10 Years To Spell Splendour For Dysphagia Management Market (Reach US$ 6 Billion)

The Dysphagia Management Market will be worth US$ 6 Billion at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 to 2029. With seamless digital exploration on the anvil, greater patient volume is likely to be enclosed worldwide with no geographical barriers to hold back. Telehealth is there is added to the digital transformation wave, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare vertical.
Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
Nanotechnology Market by Solutions & Services - 2028 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Emergen Research

The Global Nanotechnology Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
Paperboard Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 262.60 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
Explosion Proof Equipment Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.
Functional Proteins Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Functional Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications.
Agricultural Films Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
Electric Truck Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global Electric Truck Market size is expected to grow from approximately 69,597 units in 2021 to reach 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly trucks.
Chromatography Resins Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.
Metal Matrix Composite Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Metal Matrix Composite market provides a thorough assessment of the market. As per the report, the Metal Matrix Composite market is expected to be valued at USD 542.8 Million by 2027 from USD 348.1 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% through the forecast years. The report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Metal Matrix Composite market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the Metal Matrix Composite market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report offers key insights into market share, market size, and market revenue growth for the forecast period 2021-2028.
