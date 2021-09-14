CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Bigger Than Expected | Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic, Philips, GE Health

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Global Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Deep Learning in CT Scanners market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Deep Learning in CT Scanners market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Water Market is expected to reach USD 400.2 Billion by 2026 | Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnment

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Water Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Water including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Water investments till 2029. The report does include most recent...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philips#Market Research#Market Competition#Medtronic#Ge Health#Report Ocean#Industrial Chain#Deep Learning#Bar Pie Charts#Toc#Accuray Shimadzu
atlantanews.net

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Surface Vision And Inspection Market Is Booming Worldwide | Ametek, Panasonic, Basler

Latest released the research study on Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Surface Vision And Inspection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Surface Vision And Inspection. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ametek (United States), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), FLIR Systems (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Basler (Germany), National Instruments (United States).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Low power wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 to USD 25.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M, lesser power consumption, lesser technology cost, increasing demand for connectivity in various industries, rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings, and emergence of smart and intelligent devices are some of the driving factors of the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Netherlands
atlantanews.net

Indoor LED Display Market May Set New Growth Story | Daktronics, Barco, Mitsubishi Electric

The latest study released on the Global Indoor LED Display Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Indoor LED Display market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Service Virtualization Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Tissue Paper Market is in Huge Demand | KCWW, Kruger Products, WEPA

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Tissue Paper Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Wipes & Others], Applications [Residential & Commercial] & Key Players Such as Kruger Products, Unicharm Corporation, Essity, Metsa Group, Georgia-Pacific, Cascades Tissue Group, Hengan, CMPC, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), KCWW, Procter & Gamble, Sofidel Group & WEPA etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Tissue Paper report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Telecom Billing Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Telecommunication Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Bain & Company, GEP, Boston Consulting, Infosys Consulting

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture Consulting, IBM Global Services, Bain & Company, GEP, Infosys Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Consulting, Capgemini Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deloitte Consulting, McKinsey & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory, KPMG Advisory & Ernst & Young Advisory etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cloud APl Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, IBM, Microsoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud APl Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud APl market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bio Jet Fuel Market May Set Epic Growth with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Neste Oil, SkyNRG

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Bio Jet Fuel Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bio Jet Fuel market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cooling Fabrics Market Trends, Growth, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cooling Fabrics Market landscape.The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cooling Fabrics Market. The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Cooling Fabrics Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
atlantanews.net

Diamond Market 2021 Supply Chain Analysis, Demand and Import/Export Details 2027

The global Diamond Market is forecast to reach USD 113.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the industry can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for diamond applications, in jewelry and construction, in emerging Asia-Pacific economies like India and China.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy