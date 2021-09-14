Intelligent Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post, FedEx, SF Merdd

Indonesia remains one of the most diverse regions in economic growth, changing food consumption preferences and relative availability of resources. Indonesia has been experiencing up surge in demand for dairy milk powder products. Apart from that, domestic milk powder consumption per capita and sales have been growing steadily. In Indonesia, milk powder products are considered a convenient way to stay healthy, and demand for perceived milk powder has grown in recent years. Due to the rising number of middle-class consumers, higher household incomes and increasing health consciousness among Indonesian consumers have consumed more and more whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. According to Renub Research, Indonesia Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 1.36 Billion by 2026.

