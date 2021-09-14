CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intelligent Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post, FedEx, SF Merdd

 7 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Intelligent Logistics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Intelligent Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
Financial Close Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | FloQast, Prophix, Tagetik

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Financial Close Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Financial Close Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Early Learning Toys Market May Set New Growth Story | MindWare, Gigotoys, Vtech

The Latest Released Early Learning Toys market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Early Learning Toys market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Early Learning Toys market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Qunxing, PLAYMOBIL, LEGO, MindWare, Gigotoys, Vtech, Melissa & Doug, Spin Master, Safari, Simba ? Dickie Group, Hasbro, Giochi Preziosi, Bandai, Mattel, TAKARA TOMY, MGA Enternment, Leapfrog, BanBao & Ravensburger.
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants H&M, Hanesbrands, L Brands, RALPH LAUREN

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Sleepwear and Loungewear market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
Indonesia Milk Powder Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Import & Export, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Indonesia remains one of the most diverse regions in economic growth, changing food consumption preferences and relative availability of resources. Indonesia has been experiencing up surge in demand for dairy milk powder products. Apart from that, domestic milk powder consumption per capita and sales have been growing steadily. In Indonesia, milk powder products are considered a convenient way to stay healthy, and demand for perceived milk powder has grown in recent years. Due to the rising number of middle-class consumers, higher household incomes and increasing health consciousness among Indonesian consumers have consumed more and more whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. According to Renub Research, Indonesia Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 1.36 Billion by 2026.
Sleeping Aids Market Size Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2023 | Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) investments till 2029.
Cloud VPN Market is Thriving Worldwide with Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Google

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud VPN Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud VPN market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Cloud IDS IPS Market is Booming Worldwide with Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Imperva

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud IDS IPS Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud IDS IPS market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Nanotechnology Market by Solutions & Services - 2028 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Emergen Research

The Global Nanotechnology Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
Satellite Transponder Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Satellite Transponder Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8%, from USD 20.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 24.5 Billion in 2027. The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected timeline. Growth and demand for KU and KA band services that diminished weather disruptions have also contributed to the growth of the market. KU band is majorly used for data, video, and voice communications.
Chatbot for Banking Market Next Big Thing | PayPal, Amazon Lex, WeChat

The latest report released on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Chatbot for Banking Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the COVID-19 Outbreak- Chatbot for Banking Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Chatbot for Banking Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Google, Kasisto, LivePerson, Apple, Alipay, WeChat, LiveChat, PayPal, Amazon Lex & IBM Watson etc.
India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
Luxury Watches for Women Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Bulgari, Union Glashütte, Cartier, Patek Philippe

The latest survey report released by HTF MI on Global Luxury Watches for Women Market helps in identifying and tracking major & emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making and create effective strategies to gain edge over competition. Some of the players surveyed in research coverage of Luxury Watches for Women market study are Audemars Piguet, Glashütte Original, Girard-Perregaux, Richemont Group, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Union Glashütte, Patek Philippe SA, Choprad, A. Lange and Söhne, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Tiffany and Co., Lange and Söhne, Cartier, The total Swatch Group, LVMH Group, Rolex, Piaget & Breguet.
Software-Defined Anything Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, IBM, Citrix Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Software-Defined Anything Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Software-Defined Anything market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Telecom Billing Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Telecommunication Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.
Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
Paperboard Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 262.60 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
Community Policy