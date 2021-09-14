Dollar General joins $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Dillons Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add Dollar General to your list of stores and pharmacies giving out incentives for receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that Dollar General has joined Dillons Health as part of its new vaccine incentive program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and mitigate the spread of the virus. She said all newly vaccinated Kansans ages 12 and older are eligible to get $50 per dose, $100 total, at select Dollar General locations.