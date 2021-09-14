CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee County, KS

Dollar General joins $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Dillons Health

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add Dollar General to your list of stores and pharmacies giving out incentives for receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that Dollar General has joined Dillons Health as part of its new vaccine incentive program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and mitigate the spread of the virus. She said all newly vaccinated Kansans ages 12 and older are eligible to get $50 per dose, $100 total, at select Dollar General locations.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Girard, KS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Altamont, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Coffeyville, KS
City
Caney, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Health
City
Fredonia, KS
Local
Kansas Vaccines
City
Galena, KS
City
Arma, KS
City
Columbus, KS
City
Chanute, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly

Comments / 0

Community Policy