Steelers Not Focusing On OLB Snap Counts, Just Quality Play

Cover picture for the articleIf you have red paint, paint the barn red. If you have good pass rushers, play them all. That wasn’t an exact Mike Tomlin quote but it was the essence of what he said Tuesday afternoon. With impressive performances from all three of his outside linebackers: TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram, Tomlin isn’t worried about exact snap counts. So long as they kept producing pressure and sacks, the nitty-gritty doesn’t matter.

