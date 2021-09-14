CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Off-highway engines is a machine designed in a way that converts some form of energy into mechanical energy. It is mainly used in vehicles off the road. These vehicles are driven on and off tiled or stony and pebbly surfaces. They have large tires and flexible suspension.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Oxygen Scavengers Market Worth To Reach USD 2.78 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Oxygen Scavengers Market is forecast to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for packaged new, nutritious, and premium products is expected to fuel the market development. The properties of oxygen absorption provided by scavengers help to preserve the consistency of different consumables. Demand for oxygen scavengers in the food and beverage industry is increasing since they protect from external micro-organisms, spoilage, loss of color and nutrients, and rancidity of food.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sleeping Aids Market Size Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2023 | Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) investments till 2029.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Deutz Ag#European Union#Reports And Data#Asia Pacific#Cagr#Apac#Cummins Inc#Kubota Corporation#Caterpillar Inc
houstonmirror.com

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Paperboard Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 262.60 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
atlantanews.net

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Telecom Billing Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Telecommunication Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is expected to reach USD 228.38 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is also known as an electric charging point or electric vehicle charging station. The chargers and the components that are built to create them are known as EVSE. They increase safety by facilitating two-way communication within the electric vehicle and the charging station. Electric buses and other large electric vehicles are growing in demand in this market, respectively. While electric buses are available commercially, larger heavy-duty vehicles are still under development.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

BTX Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global BTX industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The Global BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Demand, Share and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Forecast to 2028. The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Hunter's Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market was valued at USD 822.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The study covers EEG devices, a typically noninvasive electrophysiological monitoring system designed to record electrical activity of the brain. This electrical activity is measured over a period of time, and abnormalities are studied to diagnose the patient's condition. EEG is generally used to diagnose epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathies, coma, depth of anesthesia, tumors, stroke and other focal brain disorders. But innovations in Electroencephalography such as wearable EEG by new company Cogwear LLC provide wearable EEG looking like headband applicable in sports, gym and majorly in healthcare as it is useful in studying team work, trust within individual, communication and brain reaction to situation and also detects anxiety and depression among younger generation. The Society for Neuroscience estimated that approximately 38% of the European region experiencing neurological disorders costing an average of around USD 902.43 billion every year which require brain study to understand an individual and deliver proper treatment this will improve the demand of Electroencephalography in the respective regional market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth $63.3 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (OCT, Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Excimer Laser, OVDs, Phacoemulsification) End User (Hospital, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2025 from USD 52.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, and technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aerospace Fastener Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028 CAGR of 6.5%

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for flight journey across the world is estimated to stimulate the market demand in the upcoming years. Airlines across the globe are increasing their activities to cater to more passengers by updating their fleets and adding modern aircraft that are more fuel-efficient to compete with low-cost competitors while sustaining healthy profitability. As aerospace fasteners are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, the demand for these components is anticipated to increase as more people opt for air travel both domestically and internationally. The aviation industry has seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, with the number of passengers rising from 1.47 Billion in 1998 to 3.98 Billion in 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Surface Vision And Inspection Market Is Booming Worldwide | Ametek, Panasonic, Basler

Latest released the research study on Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Surface Vision And Inspection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Surface Vision And Inspection. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ametek (United States), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), FLIR Systems (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Basler (Germany), National Instruments (United States).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Connected Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy