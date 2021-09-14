CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bregman and 2 former Astros are nominees for Roberto Clemente Award

By Kenny Van Doren
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Bregman, Tony Kemp and Joe Musgrove are among the players with Astros ties to be finalists for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced each organization’s nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, as the Houston Astros have Alex Bregman in-line for the award. Of the other players on the list, Tony Kemp (Oakland A’s) and Joe Musgrove (San Diego Padres) are the only other two with ties to the Astros.

