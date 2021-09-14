Bregman and 2 former Astros are nominees for Roberto Clemente Award

Jacob Stallings, Nominated for Prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, Pledges to Donate to Compassion’s ‘Fill the Stadium’ Initiative. PITTSBURGH, PA — Every year, Major League Baseball (MLB) grants the Roberto Clemente Award to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team,” as voted on by baseball fans and members of the media. The award is one of the most esteemed awards in MLB. This year, the Pittsburgh Pirates are represented by catcher Jacob Stallings, who has helped numbers of fans throughout the recent pandemic with virtual events as well as his work with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO