CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Market for Mushroom Substrate Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period 2018 - 2028

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

A mushroom substrate is a substance on which mushroom grows, it acts as a medium for mycelium to grow and proliferate. The most common mushroom substrate used is cereal straw such as rye, wheat and oats, as it helps to grow many different varieties of mushroom. Mushroom cultivation is an old practice but now it has become popular across the globe. Mushroom substrates are utilized mostly by producers for the small-scale production of mycelium. Mushroom substrates can be produced from any clean agricultural waste material on which spawn is added. Spawn is a nutritious material on which mycelium starts growing and then the mushroom starts colonizing on mushroom substrates. Use of mushroom substrate is also an eco-friendly way of cultivating mushroom. Mycelium cultivation through mushroom substrates has helped to ease the helplessness of poverty and have strengthened livelihoods, as it does not require access to land and significant capital investment. As a result of these properties, call for mushroom substrates is witnessing increasing demand in the market.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Sales of Native Starch Market to Record Exponential Growth During 2018 - 2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global native starch market in its upcoming outlook, titled 'Native Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global native starch market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Long Steel Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Structural steel products...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Substrate#Edible Mushroom#Chinese#Sales Channel#Ontario Sawdust Supplies#Menafn
atlantanews.net

Sleeping Aids Market Size Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2023 | Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Sleeping Pills (Prescription Drugs) investments till 2029.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Coconut Sugar Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

The global Coconut Sugar Market is forecast to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coconut sugar is expected to witness a surge in demand, attributed to the growth of the end-user industries across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness amongst health-conscious people for coconut sugar due to its high nutritional attributes which is fostering the market's demand. However, the availability of counterfeited, low-cost products hampering the order of the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Tank Insulation Market Suppliers, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Tank Insulation Industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Tank Insulation market's historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report. The report throws light on the competitive landscape of the global Tank Insulation market and systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the principal strategies & initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion and growth in the near future. Some of the key business growth strategies include partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and joint ventures.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Agricultural Lubricants Market Growth, Development Strategy, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Agricultural Lubricants Market. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Lubricants Market landscape.The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Satellite Transponder Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Satellite Transponder Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8%, from USD 20.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 24.5 Billion in 2027. The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected timeline. Growth and demand for KU and KA band services that diminished weather disruptions have also contributed to the growth of the market. KU band is majorly used for data, video, and voice communications.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Organs-on-Chips Market Growth, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure. Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Eyewear Market Is Projected to Record a Volume CAGR of Nearly 7.6% through 2027

The global Eyewear market is forecast to reach USD 245.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The eyewear market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising number of eye diseases and growth in the aging population across the globe. Moreover, the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a part of fashion and luxury is fostering the market demand. However, the shift to newer technologies, such as laser surgeries, is hampering the market demand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
atlantanews.net

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Service Virtualization Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Luxury Furniture Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Top Leading Player, Key Regions, Future Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global Luxury Furniture Market is forecast to reach USD 35.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the rise in disposable incomes, which leads to a rise in the demand for luxury items. The steady expansion of the real estate industry is a driving factor for the demand for luxury furniture since the product finds applications in commercial, as well as residential buildings.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market was valued at USD 822.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The study covers EEG devices, a typically noninvasive electrophysiological monitoring system designed to record electrical activity of the brain. This electrical activity is measured over a period of time, and abnormalities are studied to diagnose the patient's condition. EEG is generally used to diagnose epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathies, coma, depth of anesthesia, tumors, stroke and other focal brain disorders. But innovations in Electroencephalography such as wearable EEG by new company Cogwear LLC provide wearable EEG looking like headband applicable in sports, gym and majorly in healthcare as it is useful in studying team work, trust within individual, communication and brain reaction to situation and also detects anxiety and depression among younger generation. The Society for Neuroscience estimated that approximately 38% of the European region experiencing neurological disorders costing an average of around USD 902.43 billion every year which require brain study to understand an individual and deliver proper treatment this will improve the demand of Electroencephalography in the respective regional market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Telecom Order Management Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The Telecom Order Management Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 6.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast timeline, growing from its USD 2.26 billion valuation in 2019. Increasing internet and smart devices' penetration, rising demand for seamless network connectivity in rural areas, and cost-effective business processes are anticipated to augment the growth of the telecom order management market over the forecast timeline.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy