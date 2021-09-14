CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Lightweight Material Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025

 8 days ago

The global Automotive Lightweight Material Market in the pre-COVID scenario was projected to grow from USD 85.2 billion in 2020 to USD 116.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. However, due to COVID-19, most of the countries have imposed a complete lockdown for almost more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted vehicle production. The automotive lightweight material market is estimated to observe a decline post-COVID-19 due to the impact on vehicle production. The automotive lightweight material market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 69.7 billion in 2020 to USD 99.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Hand Trucks Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | BIL Group, The Fairbanks Company, Qingdao Giant Industry & Trading

Global Hand Trucks Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Hand Trucks market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Hand Trucks market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Aerospace & Defense Materials Market Analysis By Industry Value, Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast 2027 CAGR of 3.8%

The global aerospace & defense materials market is expected to reach USD 27.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the aerospace & defense materials market is owing to the increasing demand for innovative and high-quality metals and alloys in the aerospace and defense industry. Various applications, including carrying of passengers, astronauts, or fighter pilots, increase the market demand for aerospace products, which must comply with the performance and quality of the highest standards under extreme conditions.
Europe Motorized Quadricycles Market expected to drive growth through 2027 made by top research firm

According to a recent market intelligence by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the motorized quadricycles market in Europe was valued at ~US$ 400 Mn in 2014, and is expected to surpass ~US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2019. Europe's motorized quadricycles market is set grow at a CAGR of ~5% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2029, as indicated by PMR's report.
Nutraceutical Products Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nutraceutical Products Market was USD 253.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A variety of terms have appeared worldwide, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and the more traditional dietary supplements and fortified foods. However, the term functional foods have become the predominant one even though several organizations have attempted to differentiate this emerging food category. Nutraceutical products are considered as the food or a part of food that delivers nutritional value to the diet. It is also called as a functional food that contains standardized nutrient and pharmaceutical-grade. These supplements act as source for a dietary supplement to the body through diet & works to prevent diseases. With cumulative educational level, people are becoming ready to accept diverse types of food & beverages that have added nutritional supplements. Hence with this change, nutraceutical products are gaining a traction across the world.
Logistics Automation Market Size, Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

The Global Logistics Automation Market size is projected to reach USD 133.21 Billion from USD 52.59 Billion in 2020, exhibiting a growth rate of 12.4% through 2028. The market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce platforms, increased focus on the reduction of human resources, growing adoption of automated operation, and inclination of warehouse management & logistics providers towards cutting-down on the overall OPEX (operating expenses).
Algae Products Market : Opportunities And Challenges

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Facility Type, Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Catalyst Carriers Market Overview, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2028

The Global Catalyst Carriers Market report added by Reports and Data analyzes the industry from a panoramic perspective to offer in-depth insights about the Catalyst Carriers industry to help the readers understand crucial aspects of the market. The report offers basic details about the market description, market overview, product portfolio, market scope, specifications, applications and types. It covers details about market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, industry growth rate, key statistical data, market trends, and overall industry overview. It provides a complete overview of current and emerging trends, developments, patterns, regulatory frameworks and government policies, latest technological advancements, product launches and brand promotions, R&D activities.
Asphalt Shingles Market Size, Revenue, Growth Overview and Demand Analysis Report 2021-2027

The global Asphalt Shingles market is forecasted to reach USD 9,722.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the level of disposable income of nuclear households, supported by the need to buy private land and funding from the government for residential building programs, would fuel the growth of the asphalt shingles market. Also, the clean and streamlined aesthetic properties combined with the availability in various colors, cuts, styles, and forms fuel the market demand. It has been estimated that consumer demand for high-performance laminated shingles can surpass USD 1.10 billion in the forecast period. Increasing renovation & construction activities attributed to growing millennials' inclination for possessing personal residence in Eastern European economies like Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria, will foster the market's growth.
Event Management Services Market Growth and Development Forecast 2027| Trends Market Research

The event management organizations have begun their road to success could it be a multinational firm or silicon valley startup everything churns to the introduction. The depiction of the organization in an occasion or a gathering is the picture it continues to carry, it depicts the firm conviction and true values of the organizations and establishes a long-term impression on the group of onlookers. The event management organizations have been on the ascent since the time as dedication itself. With event management organizations providing a more extensive scope of services, for example, weeding and shows the market for event management services is rising with the consideration of other casual occasions, for example, rock concerts, weddings, charity balls, award shows, the outspread of the market is growing. The services comprise the planning, budgeting, acquiring permits, scheduling, selection of site, arranging for entertainers or speakers, coordinating transportation, event security, catering, decor as well as the emergency plans.
Spray Foam Equipment Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the spray foam equipment market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the spray foam equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%. In this market, hydraulic is the largest segment by technology, whereas building and construction is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.
Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Worth $143.3 Billion by 2027- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled "Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service, End User (Retail, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Construction, Chemicals, Machinery, Transportation, Automotive, Government, Marine, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027," published by Meticulous Research®, the testing, inspection, & certification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027 to reach $143.3 billion by 2027.
Bovine Serum Albumin Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

According to the analysis of Reports and Data The Bovine Serum Albumin Market is accounted for a value of USD 256.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 324.9 Million by 2028. Bovine serum albumin has several biochemical applications, including ELISAS (enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), immunoblots, and immunohistochemistry. Because bovine serum albumin could be a small, stable, moderately non-reactive protein, it's often used as a blocker in immunohistochemistry. During immunohistochemistry, this is the process that uses antibodies to detect antigens in cells, tissue sections is usually produced with bovine serum albumin blockers to bind nonspecific binding sites. The BSA blocker improves sensitivity by minimizing background signal because the sites are covered with the moderately non-reactive protein. Bovine serum albumin is employed to stabilize some enzymes during the digestion of DNA and to forestall adhesion of the enzyme to reaction tubes, pipette tips, and other vessels.
Dewatering Equipment Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants.
Nanorobotics Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

The global Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Nanorobotics market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rapid innovations in nanorobotics technology and increasing application of the technology in treatment of neurological cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, orthopedic diseases, and others.
Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2020-2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ophthalmic photocoagulator market was valued at USD 135.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 215.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The study covers the ophthalmic photocoagulator, a device which used for the non-invasive surgical procedure of eyes using the laser beam. The ophthalmic photocoagulator is an equipment used to treat ophthalmic disorders and to treat damaged cells present in the eye. It has great clinical significance and is a crucial therapy for numerous retinal diseases such as conditions including proliferative diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, retinal tears and detachments, branch retinal vein occlusion, and choroid neovascularization.
Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2028

The acoustic insulation market globally was valued at USD 13.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20.83 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.70%. The study covers the analysis of the acoustic insulation market and discusses its applications. Acoustic insulation, also known as sound insulation, is a form of insulation that provides soundproofing, reducing or preventing the noise between two rooms or from inside the building to the outside and vice versa.
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Are Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ETC

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). The report provides Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market forecast, supported by detailed insights historical data and revenues, past and current market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, along with ranging impacts of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020-2028

Global research report called Heat-Treated Steel Plates market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Heat-Treated Steel Plates market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Heat-Treated Steel Plates market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
