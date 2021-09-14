Another Twin Falls, Idaho Resident

I did a search on this blog for the term “Twin Falls” and got 4 results, so today’s story that begins in Perry County and ends up in Twin Falls, Idaho is not the first such post on this blog fitting that pattern. The story begins with the birthday of Martin Peter Johann Meier which took place on September 14, 1878, making today his 143rd birthday. Martin was the first child of Johann and Maria (Eggers) Meier and baptized at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar. His baptism record is displayed below.