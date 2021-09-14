CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIPS Market Size, DROT, Porter's, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

 7 days ago

The latest market research report published by Reports and Data, titled 'Global FIPS Market,' is an in-depth study of the FIPS industry and its key segments. The authors of the report have performed quantitative and qualitative analyses of the industry, focusing on the most imperative factors that influence its growth during the forecast period. Some of those factors include key market dynamics, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, regional markets, sales statistics, top manufacturers, and latest trends. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
BUSINESS
Sorbitol Market Revenue Share Analysis | Region & Country Forecast, Demand, Scope Till 2028

The global Sorbitol Market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair's moisture level. Moreover, it gains frequent use in gel products, owing to its capacity to retain moisture.
MARKETS
Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2028

The Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 7.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.75 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. New and improved technologies, government financial support, large - scale application area, rapid low - cost product development and easy custom product development are the main drivers intended to drive the automotive additive manufacturing market.
MARKETS
1-Decene Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global 1-Decene Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
Paperboard Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 262.60 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
INDUSTRY
Explosion Proof Equipment Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.
MARKETS
FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Research Report | Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Drivers 2021-2028

The global flow imaging microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global flow imaging microscopy market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of nanotechnology in various end-use industries, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and growing focus on product quality improvement. Flow imaging microscopy is a type of particle analyzing technique, and is also known as flow imaging particle analyzer or dynamic image analysis. This method helps to identify particles in a sample depending on their size, distribution, shape, roughness, symmetry, and color. This technique examines the sample under a microscope, takes images of each magnified particle present in that sample, and then characterizes each particle through various measurements.
MARKETS
Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Insights, Share Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Products, Outlook, and Forecasts Report 2027

This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.
INDUSTRY
Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
INDUSTRY
Wound Cleanser Products Market Size, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition & Business Opportunities By Leading Players Smith & Nephew plc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, ETC.

The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market will be worth USD 1.97 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market has been increasing at a considerable pace because of the growing demand for accurate and dependable wound care products to treat both acute and chronic wounds. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness a progressive growth curve over the forecasted span. It is expected to be benefitted from the increasing penetration of cutting-edge advanced wound care therapies across developing economies. The steep rise in the per capita disposable incomes across all developed economies and the affordability of high-end products throughout developing economies also contribute positively to the growth of the market.
MARKETS
Chromatography Resins Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.
MARKETS
Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
Electric Truck Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global Electric Truck Market size is expected to grow from approximately 69,597 units in 2021 to reach 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly trucks.
INDUSTRY
RNA Transcriptomics Market Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

Global RNA Transcriptomics Market Forecast to 2027. The latest report titled 'Global RNA Transcriptomics Market,' published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global RNA Transcriptomics industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the RNA Transcriptomics market.
MARKETS
Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
NFL
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
CELL PHONES
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Worth $12.02 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type [Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters (Guiding, IVUS), IVC Filter, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Occlusion)] and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to reach $12.02 billion by 2028. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases; increasing prevalence of secondary risk factors associated with the development of vascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, disease-causing lifestyles, and old age; and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
MARKETS
India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS

