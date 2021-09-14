Q&A: PwC on How Manufacturing Execs are Handling Labor Issues Amid COVID

Manufacturers seem to be riding a seesaw lately. Back in the spring of last year, with the pandemic and recession gaining steam, manufacturing activity nosedived. But optimism is returning. Nine out of ten manufacturers are somewhat or very positive about their company outlook, according to a recent NAM survey. NAM predicts that manufacturing production will likely exceed pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter this year, thanks to government stimulus, economic recovery and pent-up demand.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO