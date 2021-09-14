CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning less humid

WBAY Green Bay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfternoon highs in the 70s are on tap for many locations Tuesday once we get on the backside of this system. Fall and winter productions return. What's the latest on boosters and shots for young children?. VOD Recordings. Updated: 11 hours ago. The theatre organization is putting on its first...

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain, Heavy at Times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A cold front moving through during the morning will bring period of rain along with a few thunderstorms to Michiana. Lots more moisture will follow this front into the area throughout the day. Periods of rain, heavy at times, continue into the evening. Rainfall could create ponding on roadways, drive safely! Highs on 71 degrees occur early in the day and drop into the middle 60s by the afternoon. It remains breezy. High of 71.
SOUTH BEND, IN
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 9/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cooler air continues to funnel in this Tuesday morning! The front itself has long passed by and this afternoon is when we will really see the impacts of the front. Break out the pumpkin spice, the flannels and the ugg boots because day-time highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s! Okay, all jokes aside... don’t break out the fall gear just yet but today will be a wonderful day!! It will be breezy though. We’re talking sustained winds out of the north to northeast today at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be in the 30s/40s! There is a slight chance for rain across portions of the area but the overall chance will come to an end by the early afternoon. Likely most of the action will stay east of I-35.
LAWTON, OK
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Warm with scattered t-storms today & tonight. Then, cold front arrives early Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Rain chances will be lower tonight, but a few showers can't be ruled out. Tuesday will be our last hot and humid day. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible. A big cold front will move in by Wednesday, and it will turn cooler and drier by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Wesson (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wesson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wesson: Monday, September 20: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday,
WESSON, MS
Manchester (MD) Weather Channel

Manchester Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manchester: Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 23: Showers and thunderstorms likely
MANCHESTER, MD
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vidalia: Monday, September 20: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely
VIDALIA, LA

