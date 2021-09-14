FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning less humid

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cooler air continues to funnel in this Tuesday morning! The front itself has long passed by and this afternoon is when we will really see the impacts of the front. Break out the pumpkin spice, the flannels and the ugg boots because day-time highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s! Okay, all jokes aside... don’t break out the fall gear just yet but today will be a wonderful day!! It will be breezy though. We’re talking sustained winds out of the north to northeast today at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be in the 30s/40s! There is a slight chance for rain across portions of the area but the overall chance will come to an end by the early afternoon. Likely most of the action will stay east of I-35.

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO