Michigan City, IN

Purdue University Northwest Engineering Students Design Barrier System for Michigan City Pier

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Purdue University Northwest (PNW) engineering students spent their senior year putting their knowledge and skills to the test in the real world. The students, members of the Senior Engineering Design I and II classes, designed a barrier system for the Michigan City pier that is expected to be constructed later this year. Their efforts provided them with real-world engineering experience, the ability to serve the local community and an opportunity to protect public safety.

