CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belgrade, ME

Woman allegedly moves into Belgrade house she was hired to clean

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was hired to clean a house in Belgrade allegedly moved into the house and lived there for a number of days before taking some of the owner’s items. Edmund King, the owner of the property, told the Morning Sentinel that he had hired a woman who claimed to be a cleaner after he posted an ad to Craigslist earlier this summer. King, who rents out the house for much of the year while he stays in Florida, gave the woman a key to his house and expected that she would do the job he had hired her for.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belgrade, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Belgrade, ME
County
Kennebec County, ME
State
Florida State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Waterville, ME
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#The Morning Sentinel#King#Sgt#The Maine State Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy