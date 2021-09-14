Woman allegedly moves into Belgrade house she was hired to clean

A woman who was hired to clean a house in Belgrade allegedly moved into the house and lived there for a number of days before taking some of the owner’s items. Edmund King, the owner of the property, told the Morning Sentinel that he had hired a woman who claimed to be a cleaner after he posted an ad to Craigslist earlier this summer. King, who rents out the house for much of the year while he stays in Florida, gave the woman a key to his house and expected that she would do the job he had hired her for.