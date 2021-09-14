Schools: Pre-School Reading; Captains Named
Dawn Valle has been named director of math, science, technology and federal grants for the Elwood School District. She had served since 2014 as assistant principal at Elwood Middle School. Valle previously worked as a principal for the New York City Department of Education, an assistant principal and math staff developer at the Math & Science Exploratory School, a math teacher and math department teacher leader at William Alexander Middle School, and a school and borough testing supervisor for the NewYork City Department of Education.huntingtonnow.com
