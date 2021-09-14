SAYA gold avenue opens delivery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the 'Company' or 'Havn Life'), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of active pharmaceutical ingredients that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce their partnership with Horizon Grocery + Wellness, Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items, and nutritional health supplements (the 'Distribution Deal'). Horizon will distribute the full portfolio of HAVN Life's line natural health products, which launched this June. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with Well.ca, one of the biggest online natural health retailers in Canada.
