Installing canopy, filtration systems add to Memorial pool's resilience

Since the Veterans Memorial Pool reopened in 2017, it has been heavily used by children and adults, despite months of closure in 2020 due to COVID and more temporary closures from smoke. On the hottest days this summer, staff had to turn away users because of capacity restrictions. Unfortunately, the pool is only open in the summer from Memorial Day at the of May to Labor Day at the beginning of September. Much of the year, then, it is an asset that cannot be used by the community and visitors.