CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program. The Company announced previously that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of August 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 51.9%. These results represent a 24.8% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 50.7% increase in revenue when compared to August 2019. Overall August proved to be a great month as the retail side of the business, Oasis Cannabis was open for only 29 out of the month's 31 days. The closure was to reward the hardworking staff with a staff appreciation day and workshops for career advancement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Clean Vision Corporation Completes Audit; Will Apply for OTCQB Up-list

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its audits for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed by Fruci & Associates II, PLLC -- a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sidoti - Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting Companies. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference, to be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and Thursday, September 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

HAVN Life Announces Distribution Deal with Horizon Grocery + Wellness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the 'Company' or 'Havn Life'), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of active pharmaceutical ingredients that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce their partnership with Horizon Grocery + Wellness, Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items, and nutritional health supplements (the 'Distribution Deal'). Horizon will distribute the full portfolio of HAVN Life's line natural health products, which launched this June. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with Well.ca, one of the biggest online natural health retailers in Canada.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Record Monthly Sales

Strong Demand and Expanded Product Offerings Push August to Record Sales. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ('Leafbuyer'), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced it recorded the highest monthly sales total in the company's history in August of 2021. In addition to the highest-ever retail sales total, the company reported it added over 100 new locations/clients in the last four months.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nv Accesswire#Quantum Energy Inc#Board Of Directors#Company#Stock Buyback#Cfo#Qegy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blender Bites Completes Reverse-Takeover with Balsam Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the 'Company' or 'Blender') (CSE:BITE) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the 'Transaction') of all of the outstanding securities of the privately held, Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited (formerly, Blender Bites Incorporated) ('BBI'). The Transaction proceeded pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated August 31, 2021, among the Company, BBI and the former shareholders of BBI (the 'Vendors').
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SFLMaven Announces New Collectibles Marketplace Strategy with Focus on Acquisitions and Digital Auction Leadership in NFTs and Other Unique Items

Company to Enter $370 Billion Collectibles Space to Leverage Digital Auction Expertise and Augment $MM Existing Luxury Goods Business. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ('SFLMaven' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce its new Collectibles Marketplace strategy, which will consist of acquisitions and a new operational focus on the thriving collectibles market, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), baseball cards, coins, comic books, handbags, sneakers, and other collectible memorabilia.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
albuquerqueexpress.com

IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) Business update on eCETP

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / IJJ Corp. (OTC PINK:IJJP) Phase 2 Status projected: eCETP deployment Mid-October 2021. Development Stage: eCETP Web/Application design staging phase. New Project:. The Mandatory Training Program is a Kick Start investment into developing the eCETP marketplace. Deployment of MTP will build...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 202

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Announces Tranche of Rate Hikes

FedEx Express rates will rise an average 5.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, as will Ground and Home Delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy